Alexander Volkanovski Promises Prime Version vs. Movsar Evloev

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski promised that the prime version of himself will show up in the cage against Movsar Evloev.

Volkanovski, who turns 38 years old before the fight, takes on the undefeated No. 1 contender Evloev in the main event of UFC 333.

The Aussie promises that, despite his advanced age, he is at the top of his game right now and will put on a great show for the fans, showing once again why he is the best featherweight fighter in the world.

Alexander Volkanovski Previews Movsar Evloev Fight

Speaking on Main Event, Volkanovski promised a vintage performance against Evloev at UFC 333.

“I think it’s pretty obvious what I’ll do to Movsar. Movsar’s gonna want to shoot. He knows how to win, he knows how to get the fight where he wants it, but that just ain’t gonna happen with me. Movsar will look for the takedown. It ain’t gonna work. Even if he does get my back to the mat, I’m bouncing straight back up. I’m breaking free, I’m in his face, and I’m gonna be putting hands on him. I truly do believe I’m going to put it on Movsar,” Volkanovski said (via MMAFighting.com).

“You will definitely be saying, ‘This, honestly, looks like Volk in his prime.’ I honestly believe headlines are going to be — that narrative after this fight. Is it because I’m in my prime? No. It’s because that’s the fight; that’s how that fight is going to play out. I think that this is the perfect matchup for me, where I get to go out there and shine, probably greater than I’ve shined in there. This could be one of my great performances — at 38 years old. Which is pretty cool.”

Even Odds for UFC 333 Main Event

According to FightOdds.io, the main event odds for UFC 333 are -110 each way, meaning the fight is a true Pick ’em right now, though there is still plenty of time for the line to shift towards one fighter ahead of the bout.

But if you believe what Volkanovski is saying, then there might be value on him at those odds.