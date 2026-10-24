Alexander Volkanovski Reigns Supreme in Abu Dhabi

Alexander Volkanovski has added another defense to his second title run at featherweight. The Australian legend fought the undefeated Movsar Evloev and finished the Russian fighter at the end of round 2 via TKO.

A tremendous win for Volkanovski, who was able to defeat the undefeated (20-0) Russian in an amazing display of power.

Play

One Of The Greatest

Early on in the fight, Evloev was able to match Volkanovski in the striking and mix in his takedowns. Volkanovski looked sharp and fought after an even first round a much better second round.

He tagged Evloev a couple of times, and right before the end of the round he was able to put Evloev away via TKO.

An Instant Classic

In an absolute classic, Petr Yan has retained his bantamweight title in the third fight against Merab Dvalishvili. The Russian fighter had trouble early on with the pace and takedown accuracy of Dvalishvili.

After two rounds, Yan was down and knew he had to win the last three rounds. Yan was able to put a higher pace on Dvalishvili and hurt him to the body. The longer the fight went, the better Yan fought. After five rounds, he won via unanimous decision in an absolute classic.

Play

Elite

In an important fight at flyweight, Lone’er Kavanagh has shown he belongs with the elite of the flyweight division. The English fighter took on Ramazan Temirov. Temirov was tough early, but Kavanagh was able to match him in quickness and output.

Temirov went forward and got tagged by a hard punch from Kavanagh. Kavanagh went in for the kill and finished Temirov via TKO in the first round.

Play

Statement Win

Aaron Pico made a statement in his fight against Losene Keita. The American fighter was supposed to fight Arnold Allen, but after the English fighter pulled out of the fight, he took on Belgian finisher Losene Keita.

Pico opened up early with a takedown. Keita was up very quickly but got hit with a hard punch by Pico. Keita wobbled and went down. Pico finished the fight with ground and pound. An amazing finish and statement by the American.

Play

Still Undefeated

After three quick first-round finishes, the undefeated Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev got the opportunity to fight himself in the rankings when he took on Nikita Krylov today. Krylov tried to get the fight to the ground, but Yakhyaev sprawled and immediately went for the d’arce choke. Krylov defended well but had to deal with Yakhyaev on his back.

Against the cage, Yakhyaev landed a lethal knee that hurt Krylov. After another punch, referee Jason Herzog stopped the fight. The biggest win of Yakhyaev’s career and a guaranteed spot in the top 15 of the light-heavyweight division.

Play

Close Fight

Earlier in the evening, Colby Thicknesse took on Asaf Chopurov in the bantamweight division. Thicknesse, teammate of Alexander Volkanovski, and Chopurov, teammate of Petr Yan, fought a very competitive fight. Chopurov landed the better shots in the first round and started strong. Thicknesse came out better into the fight in the second round.

The third round seemed to be the decider of who was going to win the fight. Thicknesse tried to take down Chopurov. He had some success, but not much happened while on the ground. Chopurov ended the fight himself with a takedown. A very competitive fight between the two talented bantamweights. Thicknesse won after three rounds by a controversial split decision.

Full Results UFC 333

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski def. Movsar Evloev via TKO (punches) – R2, 4:54.

Petr Yan def. Merab Dvalishvili via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47).

Lone’er Kavanagh def. Ramazan Temirov via TKO (punches) – R1, 4:28.

Alexander Volkov def. Rizvan Kuniev via unanimous decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27).

Aaron Pico def. Losene Keita via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:14.

Preliminary Card

Dominick Reyes def. Azamat Murzakanov via KO (head kick) – R1, 2:40.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Nikita Krylov via TKO (punches) – R1, 2:38.

Abus Magomedov def. Cam Rowston via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 1:44.

Grant Dawson def. Nurullo Aliev via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27).

Early Preliminary Card

Colby Thicknesse def. Asaf Chopurov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Abubakar Vagaev def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Daniel Santos def. Bolaji Oki via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Kody Steele def. Noah Gugnon via KO (punch) – R1, 3:54.

Iasmin Lucindo def. Nicolle Caliari via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Full bonuses were also announced after the fights.