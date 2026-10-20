Alexander Volkov Rips Rizvan Kuniev Before UFC 333 for PFL Cut

UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov ripped Rizvan Kuniev ahead of their upcoming fight at UFC 333 for his previous cut by the PFL.

Volkov and Kuniev are both Russian fighters, but there is no love lost here between the two veteran heavyweights, who are each looking to get a big win at UFC 333 and announce themselves as title contenders in the UFC heavyweight divsion.

Ahead of their fight this Saturday at UFC 333, Volkov had fighting words for Kuniev.

Alexander Volkov Trolls Rizvan Kuniev for PFL Cut

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com ahead of UFC 333, Volkov trolled Kuniev for getting cut by the PFL in 2023 after he tested positive for banned substances after a decision win over Renan Ferreira, which ended up being overturned to a No Contest.

“I don’t want to be telling the same things every fight, but he looks very similar to many of my opponents. What I expect from him is that he will maybe try to beat me in the standup, but after, for sure, he will try to clinch or take me down. I expect nothing else from him. He doesn’t have many weapons to surprise me. I have more technical skills. All success he’s had, and I don’t want to talk bad about him, I respect him as a person, as I know him, but after he took this fight with me after he came to our gym and I was in class with him, he took this fight, so I should tell some true things I see. We realize that he was cut from PFL for using steroids, performance enhancing substances, so this was his success. I’m not sure he can fight with me without it, so I’m not worried,” Volkov said.

Alexander Volkov Content With Rizvan Kuniev Matchup

Though many fans wish that Volkov was fighting UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane next, the No. 4-ranked Volkov said that he is content to fight the No. 5-ranked Kuniev for now, as he never turns down a paycheck.

“I’m not disappointed at the opportunity to earn some money. How am I going to be disappointed?” Volkov said.