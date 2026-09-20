Alexandre Pantoja Issues Statement Following UFC 331 Defeat

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja issued a statement following his unanimous decision defeat to Joshua Van at UFC 331.

In their rematch after their first fight at UFC 323 last year ended via first-round injury TKO, Pantoja and Van went five hard rounds, with the champion Van ultimately winning the decision and successfully defending his UFC flyweight title for the second time.

Still, it was an amazing fight, and both men were awarded $100,000 each for Fight of the Night for their efforts.

Alexandre Pantoja Issues Statement After UFC 331 Loss

Taking to his social media the day after losing to Van at UFC 331, Pantoja shared a statement with his fans, sharing a quote from Rocky Balboa.

“’I’ll tell you something you already know: The world is not a big rainbow. It’s a filthy place, it’s a cruel place. Who doesn’t care how tough you are. It’ll bring you to your knees and you’ll be on your knees forever if you let it. You, me, no one will hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about hitting hard It’s all about how much you can take it and move forward. How much can you take and keep trying. That’s how you win. Now if you know your value, then go after what you deserve. Gotta be willing to catch tho And no pointing fingers, saying you can’t because of him or her or whoever. Only cowards do that.’ – Rocky Balboa. Thank you all for your kind words and support as always,” Pantoja wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Alexandre Pantoja?

After losing two straight fights to Van, Pantoja has a difficult path back to the UFC flyweight championship unless someone else can dethrone the champion and take his belt from him.

Until then, Pantoja will have to keep fighting the other top contenders in the weight class and likely pick up another two or three wins before he can fight for the belt again.

Pantoja is still one of the best flyweights in the UFC, but anytime you have two losses to the champion, it makes the path back up harder.