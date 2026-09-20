UFC 331 Bonuses Revealed After Violent Event

Following Saturday’s UFC 331 event, the promotion revealed who won the post-fight bonuses following a violent card.

UFC 331 took place on Saturday, September 19, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Below are all the bonus winners for the latest UFC event.

Fight of the Night ($100,000 to each fighter): Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja

In the main event of the evening, Joshua Van defeated Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision in an absolute war to defend the UFC flyweight title. Both men threw everything and the kitchen sink at each other as Van earned his second straight successful title defense and earned Fight of the Night at UFC 331 with Pantoja in the process.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Arman Tsarukyan

In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan brutally knocked out Mauricio Ruffy with an elbow and punches. In what was the kind of win that Tsarukyan needed to cement his place as the No. 1 contender at 155 lbs, he knocked Ruffy out and showed the world that he’s ready to fight for the lightweight belt.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Casey O’Neill

In a women’s flyweight bout, Casey O’Neill submitted Eduarda Moura in the first round with an armbar. Moura was beating O’Neill on the ground early in the fight and nearly had an anaconda choke, but O’Neill was able to get out of the submission and then reverse her opponent for one of the slickest armbars in UFC history.

Proper Chaos Bonus ($50,000 + $50,000 to the fighter): Sean Sharaf

At heavyweight, Sean Sharaf pulled off the biggest upset in UFC history when he brutally knocked out Gable Steveson in the very first round. This was just an absolutely unreal knockout by Sharaf, who picked up the third-fastest knockout of all time in the history of the UFC heavyweight division.

UFC president Dana White said he would give Sharaf an additional $50,000, bringing his total bonus to $100,000.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Patricio Pitbull, Marlon Vera, Ryan Gandra, Joanderson Brito

In a featherweight fight, Patricio Pitbull knocked out Dooho Choi in the first round to score his first finish in the UFC. Pitbull had been somewhat disappointing since joining the UFC after a long stint in Bellator, but the win over Choi improved his UFC record to 2-2, and this knockout should land him someone in the top 10 for his next bout.

In a bantamweight contest that served as the featured preliminary card bout, Marlon Vera defeated Charles Jourdain via third-round TKO to snap a four-fight losing skid. It was an incredible performance by Vera, who turned back the clock with an absolutely dominant victory over Jourdain, whose bantamweight win streak was snapped with the defeat.

In middleweight, Ryan Gandra destroyed Ozzy Diaz, finishing him early in the first round with a rush of punches. Gandra is an extremely powerful puncher who will likely get a big step up in competition now that he’s won his first three UFC fights by knockout.

In the opening bout on the preliminary card, Joanderson Brito brutally knocked out Giga Chikadze with heavy ground-and-pound. Chikadze looked good early, landing several kicks to Brito’s head and body, but he slipped and fell after throwing a head kick, and Brito capitalized, beating him to a pulp for a KO win.