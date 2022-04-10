Mouthy Retired UFC Champ Calls Out Aljamain Sterling After Win

Aljamain Sterling is now the undisputed champ of the bantamweight division following his split-decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273 and he’ll have some options for his next fight.

While Sterling has made it clear he wants TJ Dillashaw for his next bout, another name that could enter the mix is Henry Cejudo. The “retired” former two-division champ has been active on social media, angling for another fight, calling out everyone from Conor McGregor to Alexander Volkanovski.

Cejudo decided to call out the entire bantamweight division after Sterling captured the win over Yan, writing: “Hey Dana White. All your bantamweights suck! Especially the CEO of ePO,” a reference to TJ Dillashaw.

Cejudo also tweeted that he was getting “back in the pool,” another hint that the 35-year-old would be emerging to put himself in the mix again.

Aljamain Sterling Open to Face Henry Cejudo

Sterling was asked about Cejduo and was more than game for a matchup at 135 pounds.

“If the Muppet wants to come back and Triple C wants to get demoted to Double C, then we can do that,” Sterling said.

Cejudo responded by retweeting the video, writing: “Listen Aljamain Stalling…you got lucky against Petr Yawn. I’ve seen better Decisions on 90 Day Fiancé.”

While Sterling had some jokes, it’s obvious the amount of respect he has for Cejudo, admitting his wrestling could cause some problems.

“I would love that. Henry is a tough competitor — a gamer. When the tough gets going, he has that grit, he’ll bite down on his mouthpiece and throw some leather. I feel like that would be the toughest matchup for me because he’s actually a really good wrestler. We would have to figure it out on the feet. But I think my length would be a problem for him because I’d be able to spin those front kicks up the middle all night.”

While Cejudo would be an interesting opponent, the UFC might make him earn a title shot with at least one fight before getting Sterling. In the meantime, Sterling appears to have his mind made up on who he wants next, calling out TJ Dillashaw in his octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

Sterling expanded on why he wants Dillashaw next in his post-fight presser.

“He’s been a big critic,” Sterling told reporters. “The guy’s just been nonstop talking about me, talking about my heart, and this, that — the spirit of a fighter. The spirit of a fighter is someone who’s never going to give up, if you ask me. I think I showed that this time. I think I showed that even in my worst night, which was my first performance against Yan. That was a shell of myself, and he couldn’t get me out of there that night, and he wasn’t going to get me out of there this night, either.”

White said that while a trilogy with Yan and Sterling could still be on the horizon but a matchup with Dillashaw — the No. 2 contender prior to Saturday’s fight — would be the move.

“That fight will be there,” White said. “Petr Yan is one of the baddest dudes in that division, (but) you probably do the T.J. fight.”