Challenging UFC’s Urijah Faber: ‘I Want to Take That Name’

One of the biggest names of all time south of lightweight in MMA is Urijah Faber. He is the former WEC featherweight champion and a three-time UFC bantamweight title challenger. “The California Kid” was one of the most notable faces of the lighter-weight divisions for years, but at 42 years old, Faber’s MMA career is likely coming to a close sooner rather than later.

One fighter who would love a chance to scrap with The California Kid before he rides off into the sunset is UFC bantamweight Andre Ewell. The 17-7 fighter has competed seven times in the Octagon and is scheduled to fight Julio Arce on July 24, the fight card that will likely be headlined by a major 135-pound bout between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen.

In a recent interview with Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty, “Mr. Highlight” shared his thoughts on why a fight with Faber excites him. They also spoke about his upcoming fight with Arce, his previous bout with Chris Gutierrez, why Ewell wants to become the “Dwayne Johnson of MMA,” and much more.

Watch the full interview below:

Ewell Wants to ‘Take’ Faber’s Name By Beating Him Inside the Octagon

A few weeks back, Mr. Highlight took to Instagram to challenge Faber to a fight. During the interview, Ewell elaborated on why The California Kid is a fight he wants.

“No,” Ewell laughed when asked if he had an issue with Faber. “No beef with the man, granted the people that I’m around either have beef with him or they love them. Like my brother and cousin, my brother wanted one of [Faber’s] headbands. Before he had his kid, he always rocked his headband walking out. And my cousin is a big fan of him. And then my best friend’s ex-wife was a huge fan of Faber’s, so it’s kind of like one of those, ‘Beat him up when you get that chance’ type thing.”

Mr. Highlight then explained the significance of earning a win over Faber, one of the most decorated bantamweight and featherweight fighters of all time.

“It’s California kid, like, I want to take the name too,” Ewell continued. “I wanted to be like the guy that ends up having the name brand too. I also felt like that would have been an awesome and cool fight. Like, Urijah’s a fun person. People love them, no matter how you end up looking at it. And at the end of the day, how this game is automatically played, it’s for you to be loved, you got to beat the one that they do love.”

Mr. Highlight then revealed that he has a large Brazilian fan base primarily because he defeated former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao in Brazil in 2018.

“You beat the one that they love, they end up giving you respect, especially if you beat them in a fair game.”

Ewell then reiterated that he and Faber would be a ” fun fight,” and if he can’t get The California Kid, he’d enjoy fighting one of Faber’s Team Alpha Male teammates.

Mr. Highlight Wants Dominick Cruz, Jose Aldo As Well

“Even Dominick Cruz,” Ewell said. “Eventually I’m gonna call him out, probably the next one. So, I’m seeking a legend after my next fight.”

When asked about adding former UFC featherweight champion and current No. 4-ranked bantamweight Jose Aldo to his legend list, Ewell said, “I know they’re going to try and keep him away from me until I get like a good number on my name. But he is definitely on my list. They know it.”

However, Ewell is focused on the task at hand, fighting and defeating Arce on July 24.

