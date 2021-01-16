Anthony Joshua Ruthlessly Mocked by UFC Legend [WATCH]

Unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was ruthlessly mocked by UFC legend Chael Sonnen over the weekend, and it’s led some people to wonder whether Sonnen is trying to set up his own crossover superfight against one of boxing’s top current stars. Joshua, 31, from England, currently holds boxing’s WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight championship belts, but that didn’t keep Sonnen from trolling the champ via social media about his punching form.

Sonnen posted, “Most training videos are inspiring. I don’t know if this guy is Disciplined to ‘not show it,’ Or if he’s just incredibly lazy for the sport.”

Most training videos are inspiring. I dont know if this guy is Disciplined to “not show it,” Or if he’s just incredibly lazy for the sport. https://t.co/TiKwNg43ti — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 16, 2021

But that wasn’t all.

Sonnen, 43, from West Lynn, Oregon, just kept going

The standout wrestler and ex-UFC and Bellator superstar said, “It’s 10 years of ‘training’ videos where he’s not sweating. It’s unusual…”.

It’s 10 year of “training” videos where he’s not sweating. It’s unusual… https://t.co/XQIPmJ4h80 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 16, 2021

Was the “American Gangster” finished with slinging social media slaps over at “AJ”?

Nope.

Sonnen said, “Scientists just said we can’t travel into the past. But this Palooka’s still using the…Telegraph”.

Scientists just said we can't travel into the past

But this Palooka's still using the…

Telegraph https://t.co/TiKwNg43ti — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 16, 2021

Obviously, he kept going.

Sonnen posted, “Michelangelo’s DAVID could get outta the way of that hook, you Schnook”.

Michelangelo's DAVID could get outta the way of that hook, you Schnook https://t.co/TiKwNg43ti — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 16, 2021

Not done yet.

Sonnen said, “A punch shouldn’t take up TWO PAGES on the calendar”.

A punch shouldn't take up

TWO PAGES

on the calendar https://t.co/TiKwNg43ti — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 16, 2021

Finally, Sonnen ended his social media tirade by suggesting, “Maybe those Foxy Boxing White Gloves are too heavy for you, Precious”.

Maybe those Foxy Boxing White Gloves are too heavy for you, Precious https://t.co/TiKwNg43ti — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 16, 2021

Yikes.

AJ Headed Into Biggest Fight of Career

Joshua has yet to reply to Sonnen’s outburst.

Instead, the popular boxing superstar is probably too busy focusing on his upcoming title unification bout against Tyson Fury.

The Top 10 KO's of Anthony Joshua's CareerIn honor of Anthony Joshua's 30th birthday, we present the Top 10 knockouts of his career thus far! Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZN_YT Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN 2019-10-15T19:09:58Z

While Joshua vs. Fury hasn’t yet been made official, most boxing insiders expect that fight to happen next for both.

The winner of Joshua vs. Fury would become boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis accomplished the rare feat two decades ago.

And who knows?

Maybe Sonnen will be waiting in the wings to offer the winner the chance to share the ring with him.

Is Sonnen Looking for a Fight?

Sonnen retired after his losing his last fight under Bellator’s promotional banner in 2019.

At his best, though, Sonnen was a grappling-based MMA menace who could give even the best fighters in the world serious trouble inside the UFC’s Octagon.

Sonnen was such an incredible competitor that it’s borderline amazing he never captured UFC gold.

Look no further than his fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 117 in 2010.

Free Fight: Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen 1 | UFC 117, 2010Anderson Silva met Chael Sonnen almost 10 years ago at UFC 117 for Silva's seventh middleweight title defense. Silva and Sonnen would meet again two years later at UFC 148. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit https://ufcfightpass.com/… 2020-05-04T21:15:59Z

Sonnen gave the pound-for-pound king of that generation all he could handle before succumbing to the submission loss in the final round.

But inside a boxing ring? Against a fighter as accomplished and superb as Joshua? A heavyweight champion competing in the prime of his career?

All that remains to be seen.

For now.

