Ex-UFC Powerhouse Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Has Died at 38: Report

Former two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson died on November 13 at the age of 38, according to multiple reports.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was the first to report Rumble’s passing. “Horrible news: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away today,” Helwani tweeted. “He was 38 years old. Johnson had been battling an illness for quite some time. One of the hardest hitters and most talented fighters in MMA history. Gone way too soon. May he rest in peace.”

Rumble (23-6) was one of the most feared men to ever step inside the Octagon. He was known for his unreal one-punch knockout power and he boasted wins over the likes of Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, Phil Davis and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

Out of 23 professional mixed martial arts victories, 17 of them came via KO/TKO.

Johnson fought Daniel Cormier for the undisputed UFC 205-pound championship twice but was bested in 2015 and 2017 by the all-time great.

After a four-year hiatus following his loss to Cormier, Rumble made his MMA comeback under the Bellator banner and knocked out Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros in the second round of their May 2021 scrap.

The fight was set as a quarterfinal match in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. With the win, Johnson advanced to the semifinal round against Vadim Nemkov. However, Rumble pulled out of the tournament due to an undisclosed illness.

Johnson’s Manager Recently Asked the MMA World to Keep Rumble in Their Prayers, Nature of Illness Hasn’t Been Disclosed

Johnson’s manager Ali Abdelaziz spoke with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto last month and asked for “everybody to pray for” Johnson.

“‘Rumble’ is going through some health problems right now,” Abdelaziz said (h/t Sportskeeda.com). “It’s very sad… I want everybody to pray for him… He’s not doing well, he’s very strong spiritually but pray for him.

“Anthony, be strong, a lot of people love you and he’s going to be okay, but he is not doing well [at the moment].”

Without directly referring to Rumble, Abdelaziz tweeted on Sunday: “I’m heartbroken right now.”

The MMA Community Paid Tribute to Johnson Via Twitter

The MMA world took to Twitter on Sunday to pay their respects to the mixed martial arts star.

Daniel Cormier, Johnson’s two-time opponent, wrote: “Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble.”

Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/HH2SO1dPj7 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 13, 2022

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping tweeted: “Utterly shocked and saddened by this. RIP. Sincere condolences to all his family and loved ones.”

Utterly shocked and saddened by this. RIP. Sincere condolences to all his family and loved ones. https://t.co/y9PGfRa9JI — michael (@bisping) November 13, 2022

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo wrote: “Rest in peace Rumble Johnson.”

Rest in peace Rumble Johnson 🙏❤️ https://t.co/6xmrtg0ZUu — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa tweeted: “RIP Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

RIP Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/TYAu2wxn2u — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 13, 2022

UFC play-by-play announcer Jon Anik shared a broken heart emoji:

💔 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) November 13, 2022

UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard wrote: “Brutal news.”

Ex-UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman tweeted: “RIP Anthony Johnson. So sad.”

RIP Anthony Johnson. So sad 😢 pic.twitter.com/XPicS2jlkn — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 13, 2022

Johnson’s former training partner, top-ranked UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns, tweeted:

Exciting UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney wrote: “Rumble Johnson passed away, the MMA community lost a legend and I will continue to pray for his family.”