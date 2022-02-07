2-Time UFC Title Challenger Slams Bruce Buffer: ‘Needs to Stay Off Crack’

Longtime UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer recently came under fire by two-time UFC title challenger Anthony “Rumble Johnson.

Rumble’s issue with Buffer was ignited when the Octagon announcer made a comment after hosting UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on his “It’s Time” podcast, saying fighters become “irrelevant” after being away from the UFC.

“It would be stupid to go your own way,” Buffer said via BloodElbow.com. “The UFC is the NFL.

“No offense to other organizations, but you become irrelevant when you leave the UFC after a while. To a degree.”

Ngannou and the UFC are in the midst of a contract battle, with “The Predator” believing that he isn’t paid enough and that his contract is too restrictive. He’s also taken issue with how the promotion has treated him.

Well, it appears Rumble took offense to Buffer’s comment.

“Bruce needs to stay off Crack,” Rumble wrote on Instagram. “How’s Anything irrelevant when providing food and shelter for family? Oh btw I got paid way more for moving to another organization. Bruce has his guaranteed money so he can talk. FIGHTER’S have to wait and actually entertain ppl when they get the chance to make some money.”

Johnson retired from MMA after losing his light heavyweight title bid to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210 in April 2017, but he came out of retirement, signing with Bellator in December 2020. He’s fought once for the organization, a KO win over Jose Augusto during the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grant Prix quarterfinals, however he dropped out of the tournament with an undisclosed illness and has been on the shelf since.

