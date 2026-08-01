Anthony Smith’s Manager Releases Statement on Arrest Incident

Anthony Smith’s manager, Brian Butler of SuckerPunch Entertainment, released a statement following his client’s recent arrest.

On Monday, Smith was arrested in his native Nebraska on three felony charges of first-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, and first-degree false imprisonment.

The former UFC fighter posted a $500,000 bond and was released on Wednesday, with the condition that he may not be in contact with his wife.

He is scheduled to see a judge next on August 17.

Anthony Smith’s Manager Releases Statement

In an exclusive statement given to Uncrowned, Butler provided the following statement about Smith’s arrest.

“We are aware of the reports concerning Anthony Smith’s recent arrest. At this time, it would be inappropriate to comment on the allegations or speculate regarding facts that have yet to be fully established. Like every individual, Anthony is entitled to the presumption of innocence and the due process protections afforded under our justice system. We respectfully ask that people avoid rushing to judgment based solely on initial reports, as they often do not reflect the complete facts or context. Our thoughts are with Anthony and his family as they navigate this difficult and deeply personal matter. We ask that their privacy be respected while the legal process runs its course. Out of respect for the ongoing proceedings, we will have no further comment at this time,” Butler said in a statement about Smith.

Allegations Against Anthony Smith

The allegations against Anthony Smith are extremely serious and left MMA fans in utter shock when they were revealed by prosecutors.

“According to the attorney’s office, Smith is accused of threatening to kill his wife if she did not go home with him following an altercation at a bar in Gretna, Neb., after which he grabbed her and pushed her into the vehicle. The attorney’s office further alleges that investigators concluded Smith tried multiple times to hit his wife with the vehicle when she escaped during the drive, but that she was able to maneuver out of the way and avoid physical harm. A warrant was issued, and Smith later turned himself in, according to officials,” the Sarpy County (Neb.) Attorney’s Office told MMAjunkie.com’s Nolan King about Smith’s arrest.

It is important to keep in mind that Smith is guilty until proven innocent. He will get his day in court, and until then, it is better to let the legal process run its course than to cast judgment, as upsetting as the details of the arrest are.

Smith, 38, was a former UFC light heavyweight title contender and had 25 fights in the UFC, going 13-12 overall. He fought in two different stints in the UFC, first in 2013, and then from 2016 to 2025. He retired from mixed martial arts in 2025, but he returned to the cage in 2026 for Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA.

“Lionheart” has also been working as an analyst for the UFC on Paramount+ since his UFC career ended. However, that role is currently on hiatus as he works his way through the legal system right now after his arrest in Nebraska.