Anthony Smith Has Next MMA Fight Announced

Former UFC light heavyweight title contender Anthony Smith has had his next MMA fight announced despite his recent legal troubles.

Smith was arrested on July 27 in his native Nebraska on three felony charges of first-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, and first-degree false imprisonment. He has since pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after posting a $500,000 bond.

Anthony Smith’s Next MMA Fight Announced

Gamebred FC has announced that Smith will return to the cage against Jordan Heiderman on October 2.

“Gamebred Fighting Championship Official Statement: As we announce Anthony Smith’s return to the Gamebred FC cage, I want to speak directly about where our organization stands. Anthony is facing serious allegations, and like every person in this country, he is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence while his case moves through the courts. He has pleaded not guilty, and that process deserves to play out fully and fairly, on its own timeline, without a promotion, a headline, or public opinion getting ahead of the facts. Anthony also has a family to provide for, and competing is how he does that. Taking away his ability to earn a living before he has had his day in court is not something Gamebred FC is willing to do to him or to the people who depend on him,” Gamebred FC’s statement read, per Uncrowned.

Anthony Smith’s MMA Career Continues

Despite his legal issues, Smith’s MMA career continues for Gamebred FC after he defeated Chase Sherman in the promotion earlier this year as part of its heavyweight tournament.

Smith had previously retired from the UFC last year, but he decided to come back one year later, likely because he needs to continue making money and earning a living for his family, as the statement from Gamebred FC noted.

After winning his first fight in the Gamebred FC heavyweight tournament, Smith will look to continue his winning ways and get closer to the finals of the heavyweight tournament.

We’ll see how this fight goes, but right now, it appears that Gamebred FC is giving him a chance to make a living.