UFC Insider Shares Welcome Health Update on Raoni Barcelos

Veteran UFC bantamweight Raoni Barcelos had one of the scariest moments in recent UFC history on Saturday night when he suffered a medical emergency against Raul Rosas Jr. in the main event of the card held at the Meta Apex on Sep. 26.

After a non-violent takedown from Rosas, Barcelos become motionless and did not respond to two punches from half-guard from the 21-year old, forcing referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

The crowd waited in concern as Barcelos was subsequently carted off from the octagon in a stretcher after it became obvious that the 38-year old Brazilian had not simply been knocked out in the middle of the takedown that preceded the end of the fight.

The UFC issued a statement on Barcelos in the early morning hours after the fight, and later in the day on Sunday afternoon, insider and award-winning MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shared further updates on Barcelos’ condition from the hospital.

“Update on Raoni Barcelos, per sources: He’s able to talk. He’s very conscious and lucid, I’m told. He’s able to walk and eat, as well. Still unclear what happened. And still unclear how long he’ll be in the hospital for.” Helwani posted on X on Sep. 27.

Raoni Barcelos Able to Walk and Eat After Medical Emergency

The original statement confirmed that Barcelos was in a stable condition at the hospital and was being evaluated for head trauma.

“Following his fight tonight, Raoni Barcelos was immediately transported to a Level 1 trauma center for evaluation.” The UFC’s official statement read.

“The hospital medical team conducted a CT scan and comprehensive assessment, and he is currently being monitored. Barcelos is stable, alert and responsive, with full movement. He will remain under medical supervision. We will provide updates on his condition as they become available.”

Further information will clarify the still-mystifying situation as more updates come through in the forthcoming days.