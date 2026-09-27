UFC Issues Statement on Health Condition of Raoni Barcelos

The UFC has issued a statement on the health condition of veteran bantamweight fighter Raoni Barcelos following UFC Vegas 121.

Here is the UFC’s statement in full, which was issued several hours after the conclusion of UFC Vegas 121:

“Following his fight tonight, Raoni Barcelos was immediately transported to a Level 1 trauma center for evaluation. The hospital medical team conducted a CT scan and comprehensive assessment, and he is currently being monitored. Barcelos is stable, alert and responsive, with full movement. He will remain under medical supervision. We will provide updates on his condition as they become available,” the UFC said in a statement posted on its official website.

A Scary Situation for Raoni Barcelos

Barcelos was up on the scorecards in the main event of UFC Vegas 121 against Raul Rosas Jr., but ended up losing via fifth-round TKO when he suffered some sort of medical emergency in what can only be described as a scary situation.

At first, it appeared that Barcelos may have been knocked out from a takedown, but it soon became clear that something else was happening as he did not appear to be moving, and with the situation being as concerning as it was, he was immediately rushed to a local Las Vegas hospital.

Fans online were understandably frightened by what was playing out on their screen, as it was one of the scariest situations we have ever seen in a UFC fight. Fortunately, it appears that Barcelos is going to be okay.

Raoni Barcelos Wins Fight of the Night

While Barcelos’s health is obviously of the utmost concern, it is worth mentioning that he put on an absolutely incredible performance against Rosas, as both fighters won $100,000 in bonuses for Fight of the Night.

It is truly unfortunate for Barcelos that he was just a few minutes away from winning his sixth straight fight and picking up arguably the biggest win of his UFC career to date before he suffered the medical emergency.

However, despite the defeat, it was an amazing performance, and one he should be proud to look back on once he gets fully healthy.