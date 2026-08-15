Arman Tsarukyan Looking for 3 UFC Fights Per Year as Champion

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan says he wants to fight three times per year if he becomes the champion at 155 lbs.

Tsarukyan returns to the Octagon at UFC 331 in September, when he takes on Mauricio Ruffy in what many believe will be a No. 1 contender fight at 155 lbs. With UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje taking the rest of the year off after two wars this year against Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria, it makes sense that Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy would be a title eliminator, with the winner facing Gaethje when he returns to the cage in 2027.

Should Tsarukyan defeat Ruffy and get the title shot, he hopes to become UFC lightweight champion and then become far more active than he has in recent years, when he’s averaged just one fight per year for the last three years, which really isn’t much at all for an elite MMA fighter who is in his prime at age 29.

Arman Tsarukyan Wants to Be an Active UFC Champion

Speaking to MMAFighting.com ahead of his upcoming fight at UFC 331 against Ruffy, Tsarukyan confirmed that if he does end up becoming the UFC lightweight champion, he wants to stay far more active than he has been in the last few years.

“I wish I’m going to be active in UFC. And when you’re champ, you can fight as much as possible. That’s why I become champion: stay active. I’m young and hungry. I’m not that big for 155, as well. I can cut weight and fight at least three times a year,” Tsarukyan said.

But before Tsarukyan can even think about becoming a UFC champion and defending his belt three times a year, he knows that he has to first earn a title shot against Gaethje, and he knows that nothing is guaranteed in this sport.

Arman Tsarukyan Not Guaranteed Title Shot With Mauricio Ruffy Win

Although it feels like Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy is a title eliminator, the UFC hasn’t officially confirmed that the winner is getting the next title shot at 155 lbs, as the matchmakers will likely want to see how that fight plays out and make sure the winner has an impressive performance before they confirm someone gets the next lightweight title shot.

“In this sport, not everything is guaranteed. You’ve got to be ready; you’ve got to beat (anyone). If they give me one more fight, I’ll beat; 10 more fights, I’ll beat, and eventually I’ll become a champion,” Tsarukyan said.

“I was waiting for the title fight, but Gaethje, he doesn’t want to fight this year, so they give me an opportunity to fight in my almost-hometown, in L.A., and I said yes. (Charles) Oliveira, I said yes. Unfortunately, he pulled out because of the situation with his friend, but Ruffy is a great fight, too. Wrestler vs. striker. I think the fans are going to love the fight, and I’m excited as well.”

UFC 331 takes place on September 19 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and is headlined by a rematch between UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja.