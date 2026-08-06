Mauricio Ruffy Wants UFC Title Shot After KOing Arman Tsarukyan

UFC lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy says he wants a title shot with a KO win over Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 331.

The UFC made a surprising fight booking on Wednesday, announcing that Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy will be the five-round co-main event at UFC 331 behind the headliner of UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van taking on former champion Alexandre Pantoja in a rematch.

There were heavy rumors that Tsarukyan would face UFC BMF champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch, but after Oliveira’s long-time teammate and close friend at Chute Boxe Diego Lima, the late Allan Nascimento, passed away earlier this week, that fight fizzled out, and Ruffy stepped in to take Oliveira’s place on the UFC 331 card.

Mauricio Ruffy Promises KO at UFC 331

Taking to his social media to make his first public comments since the UFC announced his big fight against Tsarukyan, Ruffy promised that he won’t leave UFC 331 without a big knockout win over Tsarukyan.

“Winning this fight takes us straight to the title. I don’t feel pressure at all. I’m going there for the knockout, I don’t want to leave the octagon without that result,” Ruffy said.

Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy Fight Breakdown

The Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy matchup is your classic grappler vs. striker matchup, as Tsarukyan will be looking to close the distance and take Ruffy down to the mat and drown him out on the floor, while Ruffy will look to keep the fight standing and knock Tsarukyan out on the feet.

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Tsarukyan is an elite wrestler in the UFC, so if he can get his wrestling game going, then he will be in the driver’s seat to win this fight. But if Ruffy can keep the fight standing, then he will have a very good chance of knocking Tsarukyan out and pulling off the upset.

It’s an absolutely fascinating matchup, and one that will almost certainly see the winner of the contest take on UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje next year for the belt. Look for Tsarukyan to be the betting favorite to win, but don’t be shocked if Ruffy upsets the apple cart in this lightweight bout.