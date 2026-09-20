Arman Tsarukyan Says Justin Gaethje is ‘Scared’ to Fight Him

Arman Tsarukyan is claiming that UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is “scared” to fight him for the title.

Following a first-round knockout win over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331, Tsarukyan called his shot and said that he wants Gaethje next.

However, when speaking to reporters following the event, Tsarukyan admitted that Gaethje might not accept his challenge, as he believes the champ is ducking him.

Arman Tsarukyan Says Justin Gaethje is Ducking Him

Speaking to the media following UFC 331, Tsarukyan said that he thinks Gaethje is scared to fight him.

“Justin never said my name. He’s scared. He wanted Ruffy to knock me out. He’s trying to avoid me and call out Ilia Topuria, or say something like, ‘I want $15 million to fight Arman,’ or retire,” Tsarukyan said.

Will the UFC Give Arman Tsarukyan the Next Title Shot?

Ultimately, the UFC will make the final call as to who gets the next title shot at 155 lbs, but it’s hard to ignore what Tsarukyan has done recently, given he has won six straight fights and is coming off an incredible KO win over a very dangerous opponent in Ruffy at UFC 331.

The UFC may still go with former champ Ilia Topuria against Gaethje in a rematch, or they might go with Paddy Pimblett in a rematch instead. But Tsarukyan is the one who has the longest win streak and who deserves to fight for the title more than anyone else in the weight class at the moment.

Of course, the UFC is still waiting and seeing what Gaethje wants to do as his career goes on, as he hasn’t committed to fighting again. He likely will step into the Octagon one more time, but nothing is certain at this point in time.

If he does, then the fight that makes the most sense is a fresh fight against Tsarukyan that fans haven’t seen yet. Tsarukyan has done everything necessary to get a crack at the belt, so it’s time that the UFC got this fight against Gaethje booked, even if it means paying the lightweight champion more money to take the fight.