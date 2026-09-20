UFC 331 Fighter Payouts Are Revealed

Following tonight’s UFC 331 card, we have been given the disclosed fighter payouts for all 24 fighters who competed on the card.

UFC 331 took place on Saturday, September 19, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Since the event took place in California, a state where disclosed fighter payouts are revealed, we now know how much money all the fighters on the card made.

UFC 331 Disclosed Salaries

Here are the disclosed fighter payouts for the 24 fighters who fought at UFC 331, via MMAjunkie.com.

UFC 331 disclosed payouts

Joshua Van: $500,000

Alexandre Pantoja: $650,000

Arman Tsarukyan: $350,000

Mauricio Ruffy: $110,000

Patricio Freire: $400,000 ($200,000 to show + $200,000 win)

Dooho Choi: $85,000

Gable Steveson: $160,000

Sean Sharaf: $60,000 ($30,000 to show + $30,000 win)

Alonzo Menifield: $310,000 ($155,000 to show + $155,000 win)

Iwo Baraniewski: $50,000

Marlon Vera: $400,000 ($200,000 to show + $200,000 win)

Charles Jourdain: $108,000

Tai Tuivasa: $350,000

Robelis Despaigne: $200,000 ($100,000 to show + $100,000 win)

Michael Aswell: $60,000 ($30,000 to show + $30,000 win)

JooSang Yoo: $12,000

Ryan Gandra: $28,000 ($14,000 to show + $14,000 win)

Ozzy Diaz: $25,000

Edmen Shahbazyan: $250,000 ($125,000 to show + $125,000 win)

Brunno Ferreira: $95,000

Casey O’Neill: $132,000 ($66,000 to show + $66,000 win)

Eduarda Moura: $33,000

Giga Chikadze: $93,000

Joanderson Brito: $158,000 ($79,000 to show + $79,000 win)

There are a few fighters that stood out for the pay. For instance, Tai Tuivasa made $350,000 in disclosed salary despite entering UFC 331 on a seven-fight losing skid, but he does have over 20 UFC fights, so the pay scale goes up as you fight more.

UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van made $500,000 in disclosed pay, while Alexandre Pantoja made $650,000 in disclosed pay in the main event.

In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan made $350,000 in flat pay, while Mauricio Ruffy made $110,000.

Another fighter who made a lot of money was former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull, who took home $400,000 between his show and win money as he defeated Dooho Choi in the first round by brutal knockout.

UFC 331 Fighters Also Made Bonuses

In addition to all of the disclosed salaries, the UFC 331 fighters also made bonuses. The promotion gives out bonuses for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night for four fighters on every card, plus a Finish Bonus for everyone else who got a finish. There is also Venum compliance pay.

Other money might not be officially disclosed by the UFC that was given to the fighters and not reported.