Arman Tsarukyan Sets Lofty Goals as UFC Lightweight Champion

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has set some lofty goals for himself if and when he wins the belt at 155 lbs.

Tsarukyan returns later this month in the co-main event of UFC 331 when he battles Mauricio Ruffy in a No. 1 contender’s bout at 155 lbs, with the winner likely facing UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in 2027 for the belt.

Should Tsarukyan defeat Ruffy to get the title shot against Gaethje and then capture the belt, he has set up some lofty goals for himself as the UFC lightweight champion.

Arman Tsarukyan Has High Ambitions as UFC Champ

Speaking on the “Deep Waters” podcast, Tsarukyan revealed his high ambitions if he becomes UFC lightweight champion, suggesting that he wants to break former champion Islam Makhachev’s UFC record of four title defenses in the weight class.

“At least five title defenses. … I want to beat the record in the lightweight division. So Islam had four defenses, so I want to make five and then we’ll see or I retire or go up to 170, because I’ve got to gain weight for 170,” Tsarukyan said (via MMAFighting.com).

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Arman Tsarukyan Plays Matchmaker for UFC Lightweight Division

Tsarukyan was also asked how he would book the top of the UFC lightweight division, and he suggested that after he beats Ruffy at UFC 331, he fights Gaethje for the lightweight belt, while former champion Ilia Topuria takes on Paddy Pimblett in another battle between two of the top contenders in the weight class, not to mention bitter rivals.

“Me vs. Gaethje. Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett. The fight makes sense, but they’re not going to do this fight because they need both, they don’t want Paddy to lose, they don’t want again Ilia to lose, so they’re going to give to Ilia someone easy. I feel like they want Paddy to fight for the title again, so they’re going to give him an easy money fight. I think he can beat Max Holloway. If you see Max’s wrestling, it’s nothing, you know? Paddy at least has a takedown. (Holloway) used to have (good wrestling defense), not anymore. It’s gone,” Tsarukyan said.