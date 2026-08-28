Mauricio Ruffy: UFC Said Arman Tsarukyan Bout is for Title Shot

UFC lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy confirmed that his upcoming bout with Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 331 is for a title shot at 155 lbs.

Ruffy is filling in for Charles Oliveira, the UFC BMF champion, who had to withdraw from UFC 331 due to the death of his teammate at Chute Boxe Diego Lima, the late Allan Nascimento.

Now, the UFC 331 co-main event is Ruffy vs. Tsarukyan, and the Brazilian confirmed that the UFC brass told him that a title shot is on the line.

Mauricio Ruffy Confirms Title Shot With Win

Speaking to Main Event while training alongside his training partner, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Ruffy confirmed that the UFC told him the winner of his fight against Tsarukyan gets a title shot at 155 lbs.

“That’s the agreement with UFC. That’s the last step to make. Let’s make it happen,” Ruffy said.

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Alexander Volkanovski Believes in Mauricio Ruffy

Ruffy no longer trains in his native Brazil, as he went to Australia at the beginning of this year to train with Volkanovski, and the results have been strong so far, as he is 2-0 with knockout wins over Rafael Fiziev and Michael Chandler since training with Volkanovski.

No wonder why the UFC featherweight champion has so much belief in his training partner that he will soon be the UFC lightweight champion of the world.

“To be honest, I think Arman’s the toughest fight in that division. We obviously have taken this fight because we believe in him. We’re expecting him to go do his thing, and after his performance that we plan on him doing, I think everyone’s going to be like, when he has a chance to fight for a title, he’s getting it. I think it’s going to be pretty clear. Again, a lot of people are going to have doubt. The only questions people have is probably the wrestling and the grappling. We’ve got the toughest guy in that regard when you’re talking about Arman. So when he does his thing, I think it’s going to be pretty clear what happens from there, and who will be champion,” Volkanovski said.