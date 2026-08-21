Arman Tsarukyan Plays Matchmaker for Ilia Topuria

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan attempted to play matchmaker for Ilia Topuria, whose next fight has not yet been set.

Topuria has not fought since his shocking upset loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, in a fight where he absorbed a ton of damage. However, there is hope that he will return either later this year or early next year as he looks to get back on the horse and jump back into title contention at 155 lbs.

When he does return, his rival Tsarukyan has a name in mind for Topuria to fight — but no, it’s not him.

Arman Tsarukyan Wants to See Ilia Topuria Fight Michael Chandler

Speaking to Chael Sonnen in an interview for UFC on Paramount+, Tsarukyan played matchmaker for Topuria, suggesting that he fight Chandler next.

“He’s still recovering (from the Gaethje fight). Probably next for him is a fight with Michael Chandler and then come back and fight for the title,” Tsarukyan said.

“Who else? After these fights, he needs an easy fight, and then after that fight, come fight again.”

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Topuria & Chandler Both Lost at UFC Freedom 250

Both Topuria and Chandler lost at UFC Freedom 250, so both men are on the same timeline right now.

Topuria, of course, was beaten down by Gaethje and lost the UFC lightweight title in the process, as he was defeated in one of the all-time greatest upsets in MMA history.

As for Chandler, he was knocked out by Brazilian standout Mauricio Ruffy, who is set to take on Tsarukyan in the co-main event of UFC 331 in September.

Still, while they are on the same timeline, these two fighters are in different phases of their careers right now, as Topuria is still the No. 1 contender at 155 lbs, while Chandler is not even ranked anymore after his latest loss.

Tsarukyan’s goal with this type of matchmaking is to see Topuria get a winnable fight against someone that he should style on, but the UFC doesn’t really do layup fights.

Instead, look for the UFC to book Topuria against someone like Paddy Pimblett, who called the former champ out.