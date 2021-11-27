After ‘Astroworld’ Tragedy, Triller Hires Ex-Special Forces for ‘Triad Combat’

Americans were devastated by the tragic incident that happened during the Travis Scott Astroworld musical festival in Houston, Texas, earlier this month.

As per The New York Times, at least 10 people died, with hundreds more injured, after a “crowd surged toward the stage” on November 5, 2021. Around 50,000 fans attended the event, which took place at NRG Park.

It was the first of a two-day event, and the second day was canceled after the devastating incident unfolded.

According to Global News, “at least 50 lawsuits have been filed against producer Live Nation Entertainment Inc and Scott because of deaths and injuries related” to the concert.

On November 27, 2021, Triller is back with another combat sports and music event. And Triller’s co-founder and principal Ryan Kavanaugh is dedicated to ensuring everyone goes home safe after “Triad Combat.”

The event will pit fighters against each other using a hybrid boxing ruleset, which includes striking attacks like spinning back fists. Elbows, kicks and knees are illegal to use, and the combatants will compete in a triangle-shaped ring.

Triad Combat will also feature the legendary heavy metal band Metallica. The event takes place at the Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.

In a statement sent to Heavy, Kavanaugh said that Triller has taken extra precautions for Triad Combat, hiring ex-special forces to help manage the event’s security.

“The venue, the production and the company have gone to extraordinary lengths to make sure security is top-notch. Having worked with the Seals directly when I made “Act Of Valor,” I was in the unique position of being able to take this extra step to ensure the safety of the fans and the performers, just as a contingency. We are fortunate to have former special forces at the event to make sure everyone can enjoy tonight without concern.”

3 Former UFC Stars Fight During Triad Combat

Triad Combat is billed as a new combat team sport, pitting boxers and MMA fighters against each other.

The event is headlined by former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir and 28-2 professional boxer Kubrat Pulev. It’ll be the second time Mir competes as a boxer, and the second time he’s a part of a Triller event. He boxed former IBF cruiserweight champ Steve Cunningham during the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren undercard and lost via unanimous decision.

Two other ex-UFC stars are on the card as well. Matt Mitrione will take on Alexander Flores and “Platinum” Mike Perry will fight Michael Seals.

