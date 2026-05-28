UFC Bantamweight Malcolm Wellmaker Announces Personal News

UFC bantamweight prospect Malcolm Wellmaker announced personal news on Wednesday when he revealed he is going to American Top Team.

Wellmaker has been training at Faglier’s Mixed Martial Arts in Augusta, Georgia, but after he lost his last two fights, he knew that he needed to make a serious career change.

Malcolm Wellmaker Moves to ATT

Taking to his social media to reveal the big news, Wellmaker confirmed that he is moving to American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, which is known as the best gym in the sport.

“An update to all of my family, friends and supporters out there… I have made the decision to move to Florida and become a part of the team at ATT Coconut Creek. I’ve spent the last few days here practicing with the team and meeting the staff. The training and instruction is world class just like I expected… But the lengths the staff, coaches and athletes have gone to to make sure I feel welcome has beyond exceeded my expectations, and that was the true deciding factor for me. It breaks my heart to leave my city, my community, my family and everything I’ve ever known… but I am in a position where I have to make a change. I will never forget where I came from, Augusta, Georgia, 706, Faglier’s Kempo Karate… I love you all forever and this isn’t the end. I hope that when it’s all said and done I achieve greatness and bring it back to my city, but until then… I got work to do…” Wellmaker wrote on his Instagram.

It’s a great move for the 31-year-old Wellmaker, who began his UFC career with back-to-back crushing KO wins over Cameron Saaiman and Kris Moutinho before getting upset by Ethyn Ewing and Juan Diaz in his last two fights. He knew something needed to change, and thus, he’s making the move down to Florida in an effort to revive his career and turn things around.

While it’s difficult for Wellmaker to leave his friends and family, he knows he has to make this move to turn his career around, and you have to respect him for making such a big change.

American Top Team is an Elite Gym

It goes without saying that ATT is one of the marquee gyms in MMA. Many of the sport’s best fighters train there, including UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison, former UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, plus others such as Movsar Evloev, Mateusz Gamrot, Grant Dawson, Kyoji Horiguchi, Jorge Masvidal, Johnny Eblen, Dakota Ditcheva, and many, many more. It’s simply one of the best gyms around, and it’s the perfect gym for Wellmaker to move to.

Although Wellmaker has struggled in his last two outings, don’t write him off just yet. He’s still an uber-talented bantamweight prospect with insane KO power, and now that he’ll have superior training partners and coaches at ATT, he could finally turn the corner and become the bantamweight title contender that many thought he would be when he first entered the UFC.