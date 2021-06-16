Ex-UFC Champ Wants Jake & Logan Paul on Same Night: ‘They’re Afraid’

Social media titans and boxing brothers, Jake and Logan Paul continue to garner the attention of UFC stars.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort is heading into the boxing ring and he’s certain that if it was a Paul brother across from him, “The Phenom” would “beat the crap” out of him. In fact, he believes he’d take out both of the brothers in the “same night.”

Belfort was set to box on June 19, 2021, against “The Real Tarzann” Mike Holston, however the event was scrapped and rescheduled for August 14 after headliner Teofimo Lopez tested positive for COVID-19, DAZN reported.

Speaking with MMA Fighting recently, Belfort took aim at the Paul brothers. Jake is 3-0 as a licensed professional and is scheduled to box former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28, 2021. Logan stepped into the boxing ring for an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather on June 6, 2021, and went all eight exhibition rounds. No winner was declared.

“I’m telling you, you put these two brothers with me, I will fight both guys in the same night,” Belfort said to the outlet. “You come, you get tired, comes the other brother next round, I’ll beat the crap out of these two brothers like that. Like that. They know that. They don’t want to do it. They’re afraid.

“The Triller guys said ‘Vitor, when we brought your name up, they are shaken up oh no not him!’ and they’re choosing these guys, the wrestlers.”

“A lot of guys avoid me, especially these YouTuber brothers [Logan and Jake Paul], they’ve been avoiding me for years and they’re looking for easy fights, easy money,” Belfort continued. “They’re lucky cause I’ll rip their head off. This guy came and accepted and I said let’s go.”

