Belal Muhammad Doesn’t Want Topuria vs. Gaethje UFC Rematch

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad said that he doesn’t want to see a rematch between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje defeated Topuria via fourth-round TKO in the main event of June’s UFC Freedom 250 card in what was one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Yet after absorbing as much damage as he did in the fight and taking the last three months off to think about things, Topuria is now chasing a rematch with Gaethje, and UFC president Dana White has confirmed he’s considering giving it to him.

Muhammad doesn’t agree with that if it happens.

Belal Muhammad Not a Fan of Topuria vs. Gaethje Rematch

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Muhammad made it clear he is not interested in seeing a rematch between Topuria and Gaethje right now.

“What do I think about it? I don’t think Topuria deserves. It was a great fight, but he made you quit. He broke him and it was a clear decision. It wasn’t like a split decision, came down to the wire. He got him, he won, he finished him. For Topuria, he’s coming back, he’s already talking and saying that this is going to make him better, this is going to change him. So let’s get you another fight,” Muhammad said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Belal Muhammad Wants Topuria vs. Pimblett Next

Instead of a rematch between Topuria and Gaethje, Muhammad hopes to see the former champion take on bitter rival Paddy Pimblett instead, while noting that he’d like to see Gaethje fight Max Holloway in a rematch of their classic from UFC 300.

“Paddy Pimblett’s right there. I think the Paddy Pimblett fight makes the most sense, but I’m sure he’s still recovering himself. Two broken orbitals, I don’t know what else he had. I know he’s a big name, but for Justin, I don’t see Justin taking that rematch. He already said he’s not taking that rematch. If I’m Justin, maybe I try to get the Max Holloway fight again,” Muhammad said.

With Topuria training again and set to return soon, we’ll see who the UFC gives him next.