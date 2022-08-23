Ranked Fighter Shares Rumor Linked to Colby Covington’s UFC Return

UFC star Gilbert Burns has claimed that Colby Covington will likely be out for the rest of the year.

Coming off a close-fought battle against the rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev, former title challenger Burns did not lose any stock in the April defeat at UFC 273. Burns received praise for putting on a thrilling performance that saw Chimaev meet his toughest test yet. He broke the Chechen-born Swede’s 100 percent finish rate, which he had maintained till his 11th outing.

Burns became an instant fan favorite and got linked to a potential outing next with top ten ranked contender Jorge Masvidal, one of the biggest draws in the sport. A matchup with the prolific striker would make for a fan-friendly affair giving Burns the opportunity to endear himself more to the community. However, Masvidal appeared to backtrack on the prospect of facing “Durinho.”

With the UFC planning a pay-per-view in Brazil in January 2023, Burns got asked about the idea of taking on former interim UFC welterweight champion Covington on the promotion’s return to the country.

“That would be a dream,” he told The AllStar.

Burns, who lives in the same city as Covington in South Florida, shared the rumors he heard about Covington being out of action until March 2023 making the dream booking improbable.

“The rumors [were] that he was very bad. He had a neck injury, the nerves were very bad – he lost a little bit of movement in his neck. He kinda broke his jaw again, he had surgery and the surgery didn’t go well. He’s still doing the PT (physical therapy), he’s not training. If everything goes okay, he’s only back in March – that’s what I heard.

“I don’t know if it’s true, but I [heard] from guys that know him. I think it’s true because he’s been quiet – he hasn’t said anything. I think he’s out until March next year.”

Burns Wants Masvidal Before Covington

Burns and Masvidal had been going back and forth on social media, trading verbal jabs at each other. The 36-year-old Brazilian had reported that the two verbally agreed to a bout, indicating a booking would follow up soon. However, “Gamebred” posted a cryptic message on his Twitter to indicate the update was false.

Considering the options ahead, Burns shared his priorities and laid out a timeline to face both men inside the octagon.

“Colby is always an option, you know. If you’re asking me what’s the best option for me, I’d say Masvisdal in December or January, and Colby next after that.”

“I don’t even know if that Masvidal fight’s gonna happen,” he added.

Masvidal Was Rallying for a Shot at Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards pulled off one of the most shocking upsets in mixed martial arts history when he knocked out the former welterweight champion and pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman with a vicious head kick in the main event of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Edwards had expressed an interest in competing against Masvidal in his first title defense, and “Gamebred” responded positively, stating that he would be willing to make it happen even if he did not see Edwards getting past Usman.

Masvidal might need to take Burns up on his offer if he wants to fight, as Usman will likely get an immediate title rematch with Edwards.