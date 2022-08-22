Colby Covington Has Massive Reaction to UFC Enemy Kamaru Usman’s Loss

No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington had a massive reaction after watching his two-time opponent Kamaru Usman get viciously knocked out.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” stepped into the Octagon at UFC 278 on Saturday night for the first time since notching his fifth consecutive title defense by defeating Covington via decision in November. He drew Leon Edwards and after nearly five rounds, it appeared Usman was on his way to another 170-pound championship win.

However, with around a minute left on the clock, Usman was starched by a head kick delivered by the Englishman. The Nigerian Nightmare was put out and Edwards left the cage with his strap.

One person who was watching the contest was Covington. And a video of “Chaos” has been shared online of his instant reaction to the result. A camera panned to Covington, who had a shocked look on his face and can be seen saying, “wow.”

Watch the video of Covington below via the embedded tweet:

Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards knocking Usman out pic.twitter.com/zLVEk1nLb1 — Mircea (@MirceaMMA) August 21, 2022

Covington Last Fought in March, Still Ranked at the Top of the Division

Chaos has tried on two separate occasions to become an undisputed UFC champion. Covington, who has held the interim welterweight strap, battled Usman at UFC 268 and UFC 245 in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

Both times Covington came up short, however, losing to The Nigerian Nightmare via fifth-round TKO in their first outing and unanimous decision in their second. But, Covington bounced back from his loss at Madison Square Garden by picking up a victory over his former-teammate-turned-bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal.

They headlined UFC 272 in March and Covington had his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Covington still sits as the No. 1-ranked fighter at welterweight per the official UFC standings, and he boasts a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-3.

Fans haven’t heard much from Chaos since the alleged altercation that took place between him and Masvidal outside a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida in March. Covington claimed “Gamebred” punched him in the face multiple times. Masvidal has pled not guilty to multiple felonies and the trial date is set to begin on August 29.

Usman Plans to ‘Come With Vengeance,’ Congratulated Edwards on the Win

The Nigerian Nightmare had never suffered defeat as a UFC fighter until Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards scrapped in 2015 and The Nigerian Nightmare earned a unanimous decision victory. And for most watching the fight, it looked like Usman would earn the judges’ nod for a second time.

A little while after the event, Usman took to Twitter to break his silence about his defeat. “Champs f*** up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!” he wrote.

Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 21, 2022

A little while later, Usman shared his love for mixed martial arts while also congratulating the man who dethroned him. “Damn I love this sport!!!” Usman tweeted. “Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma.”

Later on Sunday, Usman shared photos of himself on a plane with his daughter, writing: “I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok, just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires.”

I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok,just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/H0S5V6ZawU — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 22, 2022

Before the head kick, Usman’s last loss was in his second pro fight when he submitted to a rear-naked choke applied by Jose Caceres in 2013.

If Usman (20-2) had defeated Edwards, he would’ve tied former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak ever inside the Octagon with 16 consecutive victories.