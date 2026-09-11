Bilal Hasan Returns at UFC 334

Top-ranked flyweight prospect Bilal Hasan is set to return at UFC 334 when he takes on veteran Luis Gurule.

MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin was the first to report on the Hasan vs. Gurule bout, which takes place on November 14 at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The main event for this fight card has yet to be announced.

Bilal Hasan Returns

Hasan was signed to the UFC in August after scoring a first-round KO win over Mridul Saikia on Dana White’s Contender Series.

He was then immediately turned around for his UFC debut and got matched up against UFC newcomer Nilson Rojas. In a Performance of the Night-winning fight, Hasan knocked Rojas out in the second round, winning a $100,000 bonus in the process.

Now, Hasan looks to build on his unbeaten 10-0, 1 NC record when he takes on Gurule in a fight where Hasan will undoubtedly be a massive favorite to win.

Luis Gurule Could Be Fighting for His Job

Gurule is 11-4 in his own MMA career, and he, too, was signed to the world’s leading MMA promotion after picking up a win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, which at the time made him 10-0 as a pro.

Since then, Gurule has really struggled inside the Octagon, going just 1-4 in the UFC. He has lost to Ode Osbourne, Jesus Aguilar, Alden Coria, and Rei Tsuruya, with his lone win in the UFC coming against Daniel Barez.

That being said, the UFC is clearly looking to build up Hasan slowly, so instead of throwing him to the wolves against someone in the top-15 rankings, they decided to match him up against Gurule in a fight that the Indonesian should win.

For Gurule, this fight could be a must-win matchup if he wants to stick around in the UFC, as a loss would drop him to just 1-5 inside the Octagon, and the promotion typically doesn’t keep fighters around with that sort of record.

We’ll see how the fight plays out at UFC 334, but when the betting odds come out, look for Hasan to be a massive betting favorite to win.