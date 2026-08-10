Billy Quarantillo Reacts After Losing at UFC Vegas 120

UFC veteran Billy Quarantillo reacted after losing a unanimous decision to Diego Ferreira in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 120.

Quarantillo returned after a 20-month layoff and moved up a weight class to fight Ferreira at lightweight. Although “Billy Q” went three hard rounds, he ultimately lost the decision when all three judges scored the bout 30-27. However, he won $100,000 for Fight of the Night, taking away some of the sting from the defeat.

Billy Quarantillo Reacts to Loss

Taking to his social media the day after losing to Ferreira, Quarantillo shared his reaction to losing his third straight fight inside the Octagon.

“Not the result i wanted but the effort was there. Proud of myself for coming back from knee surgery and a long layoff, to competing at the highest level in the co-main event in the ufc. Will look back at this fight and my whole career and be proud of what we were able to accomplish, thank you everyone for the support it means everything,” Quarantillo wrote on his Instagram.

The loss to Ferreira at UFC Vegas 120 dropped Quarantillo’s pro MMA record to 18-8, including an even .500 record in the UFC of 6-6.

What’s Next for Billy Quarantillo?

At age 37 and having taken a ton of damage during his MMA career, it’s fair to say that Quarantillo is entering the final stages of his fighting career. While an exciting fighter to watch, he has absorbed a significant amount of attrition in his career.

He has lost three fights, with his last victory coming in August 2023 when he beat Damon Jackson by decision, so he hasn’t won a fight in over three years now.

That being said, Quarantillo is always in very fun fights, as he’s won Fight of the Night in his last two bouts against Ferreira and Cub Swanson, though he ultimately lost both of those fights to 40+ fighters.

Since he is so exciting, it feels likely that the UFC will give Quarantillo another fight, and likely at lightweight again as he gets matched up against another older fighter, perhaps someone such as Jim Miller, whom he hasn’t fought before.