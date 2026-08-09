UFC Vegas 120 Bonuses Are Revealed

Following the UFC Vegas 120 card on Saturday night at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, we learned which fighters took home the post-fight bonuses.

Check out all of the bonus winners for the evening below.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Quillan Salkilld

In the main event of UFC Vegas 120, Quillan Salkilld tapped out Mateusz Gamrot with a first-round rear-naked choke. The Aussie absolutely dominated the fight and picked up the biggest win of his MMA career, by far, over a legitimate top-10-ranked lightweight in Gamrot. For the win, Salkilld earned a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus and moved one step closer to the lightweight division’s elite.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Ty Miller

At welterweight, Ty Miller had an incredible showing against Billy Ray Goff, finishing him in the third round by TKO. Miller beat the brakes off Goff before referee Jason Herzog mercifully stopped the fight early in the third. For a phenomenal performance, Miller earned his second straight Performance of the Night bonus for $100,000.

Fight of the Night ($100,000 to each fighter): Diego Ferreira vs. Billy Quarantillo

The Fight of the Night was the co-main event between veteran lightweights Diego Ferreira and Billy Quarantillo. Ferreira got the better of Quarantillo in the striking for the first two rounds before Quarantillo mounted a late comeback, but it was too little, too late. Regardless, it was a great, back-and-forth fight that earned both men $100,000 each for Fight of the Night.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Yadier del Valle, Diyar Nurgozhay, Jose Montanha, Miles Johns, Juliana Miller

At featherweight, Yadier del Valle ended Darren Elkins’ career with a brutal first-round KO. Del Valle needed just 35 seconds to starch Elkins, who immediately retired at age 42 after going 19-12 in 31 UFC fights. Thank you for the memories, Darren! You can read more about Elkins’ MMA career in our recap of his phenomenal UFC career here.

In a light heavyweight matchup, Diyar Nurgozhay knocked out Bruno Lopes at 4:59 of the first round. Nurgozhay got the better of Lopes on the feet and then finished him with strikes right before the bell.

At heavyweight, Jose Montanha won his UFC debut when he submitted Louie Sutherland with a first-round neck crank. Montanha took the fight to the ground quickly and didn’t need long at all to tap his opponent out. The UFC is always looking for new heavyweights with finishing ability, so this was a really good win for Montanha in his debut.

At featherweight, Miles Johns knocked out Gianni Vazquez in the first round with a massive punch after being dropped himself. It was an insane comeback by Johns, who appeared to be badly rocked but who came back and won in devastating fashion seconds later.

In a women’s flyweight bout, former Ultimate Fighter winner Juliana Miller submitted Ravena Oliveira in the second round with a rear-naked choke. Miller dominated this fight with her grappling and picked up a much-needed win over Oliveira, who dropped to 0-4 in the UFC and will likely be cut.