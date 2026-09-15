BKB Continues Global Expansion With First Event in Mexico

BKB: Bare Knuckle Boxing continues its global expansion by hosting its first event in Mexico. The sport of bare-knuckle boxing is growing fast, and this first Mexican event marks a significant milestone.

BKB 59 takes place in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sept. 19. The Auditorio Municipal de Tijuana hosts the event, as the promotion showcases its Mexican talent.

The event is only the beginning for BKB in Mexico as the promotion positions the show as the start of a long-term strategy. BKB 59 starts the promotion’s multi-event partnership with Zanfer Promotions, Latin America’s leading boxing promoter.

Establishing a lasting Having a lasting presence in a passionate combat sports market like Mexico helps BKB build a strong identity.

The collaboration with Zanfer will provide opportunities beyond the inaugural Mexico event. Those opportunities include broadcast distribution, sponsorship, and live-event business throughout the region.

BKB features a strong roster that includes former world champions in both boxing and MMA. Some of the promotion’s most notable fighters include Paulie Malignaggi, Victor Ortiz, JoJo Diaz Jr., Yuriorkis Gamboa, and Lee Selby.

BKB arrives in Mexico during a period of significant digital growth. The promotion had accumulated more than 53 million likes on TikTok, while identifying Mexico as an important component of its international growth strategy.

BKB 59 to Feature Plenty of Mexican Talent

Mexican talent take center of BKB’s inaugural event in Mexico. Local star Julian Fernandez headlines the card, defending his BKB super cruiserweight world championship against Dan Podmore.

Fernandez enters with a unbeaten 3-0 record in bare-knuckle competition and has yet to go the distance. Based on how his previous fights, fans can expect an action-packed main event.

As the local hero, the crowd will likely cheer for Fernandez to retain his title.

A new super flyweight world champion will also be crowned as Cecy Ulloa faces Andy Nguyen for the vacant title.

BKB 59 has all the makings of being a major success. Two title fights co-headline the card, featuring a local champion in the main event. The Zanfer partnership could also drive more international growth abroad for BKB.

Full Fight Card for Inaugural Event in Mexico

The full fight card for BKB 59 in Tijuana, Mexico features 12 fights in total. BKB 59’s fight card is as follows:

Julian Fernandez (c) vs. Dan Podmore – Main Event – BKB super cruiserweight world championship

Cecy Ulloa vs. Andy Nguyen – Co-Main Event – Vacant Super Flyweight World Champion

Sergio Zarate vs. Rolando Paredes – Super Middleweight

Luis Guerrero vs. Felipe Huerta – Super Lightweight

Romario Ovalle vs. Marco Chino Villa – Super Middleweight

Kevin Casique vs. Mauricio Anaya – Super Welterweight

Adrian Gonzalez vs. Javier Santiago – Lightweight

Jovani Misael Sanchez vs. Ramon Olivas – Super Heavyweight

Eduardo Ascencion vs. Christian Arenas – Welterweight

Franco Soto vs. Christofer Plasencia – Heavyweight

Jose Munoz vs. Jesus Navarrete – Heavyweight

Antonio Gonzalez vs. Pablo Felipe Anguiano – Cruiserweight