UFC Star Goes Off on Commentator Paul Felder: ‘Do Your F****** Job’

UFC lightweight star Bobby Green is unhappy with Paul Felder’s work as a commentator during his recent match with Jared Gordon.

Green and “Flash” threw down this past weekend at UFC Fight Night 222 and the fight was ruled a no contest after the two 155-pound fighters clashed heads. The accident happened in the opening round and it led to Gordon becoming severely compromised. At the moment, it appeared “King” would walk away with a TKO victory as he swarmed Gordon until the referee stopped the action.

Felder is friends with Flash and even corned him on short notice in 2020 after one of Gordon’s team members tested positive for COVID-19. After the clash of heads, Paul became noticeably emotional on the microphone, yelling, “Ah, come on,” and “That sucks.” UFC staff then seemingly told him to simmer down. “I know,” Felder said. “I’m calmed down.”

Watch the Octagon moment and listen to Felder’s immediate reaction below via the embedded tweet:

Bobby Green smashed Jared Gordon with a headbutt. The fight has been ruled a no contest. pic.twitter.com/2NukQKzCrV — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) April 23, 2023

Green Went Off on Felder & His Commentary

Green appeared on MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour” on Monday and he gave a strong take on Felder. In short, King is foaming at the mouth to see “The Irish Dragon” in person.

“When we see each other, you know what time it is too,” Green said to host Ariel Helwani. “We’re going to have some words when I see him. I’m gonna wait until we see each other face to face. When we see each other, he knows what time it is too. It’s just like, bro, stop with all that emotional bulls***. He was over there, ‘Come on!’ I’m like, bro, come on now, bro, like do your f****** job, and then I heard him say that, [the UFC] told him to calm down. He was too emotional. Do your f****** job.

“And secondly, I felt like he was d***-riding, because [Gordon is] his homie, he lived with this dude and s***. Like, bro, don’t d***-ride? Keep that s*** straight up.”

Green said that he would be willing to run an instant rematch with Flash, who he called “not that good.”

“I would run it back just because I feel like people think that Jared was getting something going there,” Green said. “He only had like two good shots in there that I felt, and I just had to get his timing down. Once I got his timing and I got his rhythm — because he’s very weird and awkward, he’s an awkward fighter, and with awkward guys, they’re not the standard type.

“You can’t really find guys who are awkward like that sometimes, and so you just got to develop to him and I took the time to develop. I’ve got his whole game plan now. Even if he tried anything new, there’s nothing he could do that I’ll be surprised by. He can’t wrestle more than me — I should have took him down and f****** choked him out. But no, I just [was like], I’m gonna beat you up.”

Felder Responded to Green, Issued an Apology

Felder took notice of Green’s comments, and he took to Twitter to respond to them. “Look forward too it king,” Felder wrote in regard to the call for a face-to-face meeting.

“I understand the criticism,” Felder continued. “I got emotional. It was a friend. But it was also a pretty awful clash of heads that almost resulted in a TKO. I respect green as a fighter. I do apologize for letting my emotions into play, but there is no need for threats. You don’t have to like me.”