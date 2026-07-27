Bogdan Guskov Apologizes to Fans After UFC Abu Dhabi Defeat

UFC light heavyweight contender Bogdan Guskov apologized to fans after a disappointing performance in the UFC Abu Dhabi main event.

Guskov got the biggest opportunity of his MMA career to date when he fought former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC Abu Dhabi headliner. But he had a stinker of a performance.

The Uzbekistan native could not get any offense going in the fight and instead was on the defense for nearly 23 minutes before finally being finished via TKO by Ankalaev in what was essentially a mercy stoppage by referee Marc Goddard.

Fans were critical of Guskov’s performance in the fight, and it turns out that the fighter himself is his own biggest critic, as he is nothing but disappointed in the way that he fought against Ankalaev.

Bogdan Guskov Apologizes to Fans

Taking to his social media following the TKO loss to Ankalaev, Guskov apologized to his fans for his performance, while vowing to come back to the Octagon stronger.

“I’m sorry to everyone who believed in me. That night wasn’t my night, but I’m grateful for everyone who stood behind me and supported me through this journey. Thank you for all the kind words and messages. I’ll learn from this, come back stronger. I’m not done yet,” Guskov wrote on X.

What’s Next for Bogdan Guskov?

It is worth noting that Guskov took this fight with Ankalaev on short notice after Khalil Rountree Jr. fell off the card. So, it’s important to keep in mind that he did not have a full training camp to prepare for a former UFC champion like Ankalaev.

Still, it was a poor performance by Guskov, and he knows it, which is why he apologized for the way he fought on social media.

Guskov came into this fight as the No. 9-ranked UFC light heavyweight, so he will remain ranked even despite the lopsided loss to Ankalaev. As for what’s next, Guskov could fight someone else in the top 15 coming off a loss, such as Azamat Murzakanov, or potentially be re-booked against Jan Blachowicz for the rematch between the rivals.