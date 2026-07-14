Jan Blachowicz Offers Update on Canceled UFC Belgrade Fight

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz offered an update on his canceled fight that was scheduled for UFC Belgrade.

Blachowicz was supposed to fight Bogan Guskov in a rematch at UFC Belgrade, which takes place on August 1 and which is the UFC‘s first foray into Serbia. However, the fight is off, as Guskov was rebooked to fight Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi after Khalil Rountree Jr. withdrew due to injury.

However, Blachowicz says it was he, not Guskov, who was first contacted about fighting Ankalaev at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Jan Blachowicz Explains UFC Belgrade Cancellation

Taking to his social media after news of his rematch with Guskov was scrapped, Blachowicz explained what happened.

“A quick updated about my upcoming bout. UFC offered me to fight Ankalaev first. I wasn’t sure if I’m gonna make the weight. After a couple of hours I confirmed the fight without any catchweight but it was a done deal with Guskov. So now I’m waiting for a new opponent for the #UFCSerbia Fight Night,” Blachowicz wrote on X.

It’s unfortunate news for Blachowicz, who was willing to take the fight with Ankalaev on short notice once he confirmed he could make the weight. But the UFC coudln’t wait for an answer and went with Guskov instead, leaving Blachowicz without an opponent for UFC Belgrade.

Who Will Jan Blachowiz Fight at UFC Belgrade Now?

Given the short-notice nature of UFC Belgrade, since it takes place in just over two weeks, it will certainly be difficult for the UFC to find a top-15-ranked opponent for Blachowicz given the bad timing.

He will most likely have to settle for someone who is unranked or potentially even a UFC newcomer if he wants to stay on the card. The other option, of course, is to take Blachowicz off the UFC Belgrade card entirely and shift him to another upcoming event. But given he has not fought since last December, he will likely want to stay on the card instead of continuing to sit on the sidelines, so hopefully the UFC can find someone.