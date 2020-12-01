Boxing’s Best Fighter Switches To MMA

There might not be a better fighter in boxing today than women’s welterweight and middleweight champion Claressa “T-Rex” Shields. She was a two-time Olympic gold medalist as an amateur and has already earned world titles in three different weight classes as a professional. Moreover, the 25-year-old is considered by many observers to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

But now Shields is stunningly making a move over to MMA, and she’s doing it at the height of her professional powers as a boxer.

According to MMA Junkie, Shields signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) that will allow arguably boxing’s best women’s champion the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Holly Holm.

Like Shields, Holm was once boxing’s best women’s champion, but Holm left the sport and eventually became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Holm remains the only fighter in combat sports history to win a legit world championship in both boxing and the UFC.

Now, Shields will take her swings at doing the same thing.

According to MMA Junkie, Shields isn’t planning on competing in the PFL’s 155-pound lightweight tournament.

Instead, Shields will compete in one-off fights in the same way that Kayla Harrison did when she first signed with the company back in 2018.

That makes sense because Shields probably isn’t ready to compete against the most elite competition in the PFL just yet.

Instead, Shields will need to take her time as she seeks to become a two-sport champion.

Of course, Harrison went on to become PFL champion the following year, and many like her to repeat in 2021, too.

Moreover, Harrison is arguably the biggest and best prospect in all of MMA across all promotions.

Shields is likely to use Harrison’s amazing success story as a model for her own.

It’s a move that has stunned the boxing world, but it really does appear that Shields intends on becoming an MMA superstar, too.

