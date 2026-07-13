Brandon Royval Releases Statement Following UFC 329 Victory

UFC flyweight contender Brandon Royval released a statement following his third-round submission win over Lone’er Kavanagh at UFC 329.

In what was the Fight of the Night at UFC 329, Royval overcame a brutal second-round knockdown to survive and come back to win in the third round with a nasty submission win via rear-naked choke. It was one of the best wins of Royval’s career, as he earned his sixth Fight of the Night bonus award and bounced back epically after losing his last two fights.

Brandon Royval Issues Statement Following UFC 329 Win

Taking to his social media two days after beating Kavanagh as a +200 underdog, Royval posted a statement where he thanked his team for the work they put in preparing him for the fight.

“So much work and damage was taken to get prepared for such a high level fighter. Thank you to @cmatzamma for a masterful Game Plan Thank you to everyone who helped me for this fight Couldn’t have done it without yall,” Royval wrote on Instagram.

What’s Next for Brandon Royval?

Following his awesome win over Kavanagh, Royval said in his post-fight media availability that he would like to fight Asu Almabayev next.

Although Royval is ranked at No. 3 in the Meta UFC Rankings, with Almabayev at No. 5, it would still be an awesome fight between two of the best flyweights in the sport, and it’s a fresh matchup, too, as these two have never fought before.

With Almabayev having an excellent 7-1 UFC record and with him coming off three straight wins, including a submission victory over the underrated Charles Johnson in his last bout, this would certainly be a very sensible matchup for both men.

Royval has only fought one time this year, and although he did take some damage against Almabayev, he has made it clear that he wants to be more active and step back into the Octagon again soon. Hopefully, the UFC can get this fight between Royval and Almabayev booked before 2026 is up, as this duo certainly has the potential to put on a Fight of the Night type of performance, as well.