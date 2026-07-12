UFC 329 Bonuses Revealed After Violent Card

Following an amazing UFC 329 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the UFC revealed the bonus award winners.

Check out all of the bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night ($100,000 to each fighter): Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

At flyweight, Brandon Royval finished Lone’er Kavanagh by third-round submission after a back-and-forth war between the two men. Royval took the first round with more effective striking and grappling before Kavanagh stormed back in the second round with a knockdown. In the third round, Royval took the fight to the ground and found a way to finish Kavanagh by submission to prove he’s still one of the flyweight division’s elite fighters.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Paddy Pimblett

In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett submitted Benoit Saint Denis in the first round via D’Arce choke. Saint Denis shot in for a blind takedown, and Saint Denis immediately snatched up his neck, and Pimblett choked him unconscious in what was a tremendous performance.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): King Green

At lightweight, King Green finished Terrance McKinney by first-round TKO at the last second of the first round. McKinney was beating up Green, but he got tired, and Green took advantage by winning at the last second for his fourth straight win.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Max Holloway, Robert Whittaker, Gable Steveson, Adrian Yanez, Luke Riley, Damian Pinas, Ryan Gandra, Alessandro Costa

In the main event, Max Holloway defeated Conor McGregor via first-round TKO when McGregor blew out his knee just 1:09 into the first round. It was an anti-climactic ending to the card, but Holloway gets his hand raised regardless.

In a light heavyweight bout that served as the preliminary card headliner, Robert Whittaker finished Nikita Krylov via TKO when he broke his jaw with a punch. Whittaker outstruck Krylov throughout the fight until finishing Krylov via injury stoppage in a successful 205 lbs debut.

At heavyweight, Gable Steveson finished Elisha Ellison in the first round by knockout to win by TKO in his UFC debut. He is one of the best heavyweight prospects in years and has championship potential.

At bantamweight, Adrian Yanez brutally knocked out Cody Garbrandt in the first round. Yanez landed a nasty series of punches that badly hurt Garbrandt and led to the stoppage.

At featherweight, Luke Riley finished Kai Kamaka III by first-round TKO. Riley landed a barrage of strikes that forced the referee to step in and stop the bout, though it seemed like an early stoppage.

In a middleweight bout, Damian Pinas scored an insane first-round KO win over Cesar Almeida. Pinas and Almeida exchanged strikes until Pinas landed a giant right hand that put Almeida out cold as he collected his second UFC win by knockout.

At middleweight, Ryan Gandra won his second UFC bout with a brutal first-round KO win over Zach Reese. Gandra landed a massive punch on his opponent early in the first round to collect his second straight KO victory inside the Octagon, and it was a good one.

In a flyweight bout that kicked off the UFC 329 preliminary card, Alessandro Costa submitted Cody Durden in the second round with a rear-naked choke. It was another tremendous performance by Costa, who has now won five fights in the UFC flyweight division by stoppage.