Breakout UFC Star Takes Aim at Nate Diaz on Social Media [LOOK]

One of the most successful fighters last year was Kevin Holland, who racked up five wins in the UFC in 2020. He last fought in December and earned a “Knockout of the Year” contender when he put Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza to sleep from his back.

The victory shot Holland into the top 10 of the middleweight division and he’s now set to fight No. 7 ranked Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 188 on March 20.

Although he’s booked for a fight, that didn’t stop “Trail Blazer” from taking aim at UFC superstar Nate Diaz.

On Wednesday night, Diaz shared a quote on Twitter from the 1992 movie Juice, which starred rapper Tupac Shakur. He wrote, “You gotta get the ground beneath your feet, partner, get the wind behind your back, and go out in a blaze if you got to. Otherwise, you ain’t s***.”

The next day, Holland responded to Diaz’s tweet, writing, “U trying to get TrailBLAZEd ?”

U trying to get TrailBLAZEd ? https://t.co/t8LQxMeTlU — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) February 11, 2021

