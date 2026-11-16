Bruce Buffer Responds to Josh Hokit Flipping Him the Bird

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer responded to heavyweight contender Josh Hokit, who flipped him the bird at UFC 334.

During Hokit’s in-cage introduction by Buffer ahead of his main event fight at UFC 334 against Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight title, Hokit gave Buffer the middle finger.

This was in response to a comment Buffer recently made in which he admitted he wasn’t a fan of Hokit due to his rude remarks about former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Bruce Buffer Responds to Josh Hokit

Speaking to UFC commentator Jon Anik, Buffer responded to Hokit flipping him off ahead of his fight against Gane at UFC 334.

The veteran Octagon announcer admitted that the middle finger from Hokit bothered him, but UFC commentator Daniel Cormier said not to retaliate to Hokit, so Buffer refrained from doing so.

“There’s kids watching… He got his panties in a bunch over a little comment I made. I said I guarantee when I announce him, he’s going to stick his finger in my face, and I’m gonna slap it away. DC said don’t do that,” Buffer said.

Josh Hokit Making Enemies

Hokit has done a great job of getting his name out there to the masses, but making enemies with seemingly everyone involved with the UFC.

First, it was UFC president Dana White, whom Hokit bothered when he made the comments that he did about Obama following his big win over Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

Then, it was Buffer, whom Hokit made clear his thoughts about with the middle finger.

Finally, it was former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, whom Hokit has called out since he lost to Gane at UFC 334.

Say what you want about Hokit, but he does a better job of getting fight fans invested than most other fighters, as he seems to truly understand the game and how to get people talking about you.

That being said, perhaps he would be wise to leave Buffer alone, knowing Buffer is a legend of the game and someone who commands far more respect than Hokit has been giving him as of late.