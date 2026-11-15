Jon Jones Takes Aim at Josh Hokit Following UFC 334

UFC legend Jon Jones took aim at heavyweight contender Josh Hokit following his loss in the main event of UFC 334.

Hokit lost a narrow decision to Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 334 in a failed bid to become the new UFC heavyweight champion.

In the aftermath of the fight, however, Hokit and Jones have been clashing on social media, with Jones taking aim at Hokit in a series of X posts on Sunday night.

Jon Jones Goes After Disrespectful Josh Hokit

Taking to X, Jones went after Hokit, whom he views as a disrespectful person.

“I can’t think of anything I’ve ever done wrong to Josh. I allowed him to train in my personal training camp and always treated him with the utmost respect. In return, I’ve gotten nothing but disrespect from him, left and right. I enjoyed last night way too much. It was great seeing an ass get humbled. I’ll offer one piece of advice: Let’s stop blocking punches with your face. Your career won’t last very long if you keep taking that kind of damage,” Jones wrote on his X.

Jon Jones Says Josh Hokit Won’t Beat Him

With Jones and Hokit going back and forth on social media, naturally, fans are starting to become interested in this fight, especially after Hokit had a really good performance against Gane.

If that happens, then Jones says he has no chance of beating him.

“Like a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I read right through him the entire time. He came around, learned what he could, and took what he wanted. One thing I know he learned for damn sure: He cannot beat Bones Jones. Not even on his best day,” Jones wrote.

Like a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I read right through him the entire time. He came around, learned what he could, and took what he wanted. One thing I know he learned for damn sure: He cannot beat Bones Jones. Not even on his best day. https://t.co/2r4vOkhEsh — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 15, 2026

So, will we see this fight in 2027? It’s certainly not impossible, since the UFC is all about making the biggest fights possible, and Hokit and Jones going back and forth is great for business.

Ultimately, it’s unlikely we ever see this fight, but boy, is it fun to think about, as it would pit two of Jackson Wink MMA Academy’s finest fighters against each other.