Carlos Prates Sends Blunt Message to Michael Morales

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates sent a blunt message to Michael Morales about a potential fight between them.

Both Prates and Morales are waiting for a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, who first had to get past Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330.

Now that Makhachev has defended his 170 lbs title, the question is: who gets the next title shot, Prates or Morales?

Prates believes it’s him, but at the same time, he’s not scared at all to fight Morales.

Carlos Prates Not Scared to Fight Michael Morales

Prates sent a message to Morales, making it clear that he is not afraid to step into the Octagon with him. But Morales will first have to wait, because Prates made it clear he’s fighting Makhachev next.

“If the guy has two arms, two legs, one (expletive) like me, bro, I can fight him. He said I’m scared about him? You said I’m scared to fight you? I’m not scared to fight you. I’m the No. 1 contender, so I want to fight for the belt. UFC never offered a fight against you. If they offer me, of course I will knock you out really fast, first round. So don’t worry. You’re going to fight, and I’m going to knock you out. But now wait. Get my belt, and then we can fight. I’m never scared to fight you, bro. Don’t worry,” Prates said (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Has Difficult Choice for Next Welterweight Title Shot

With Morales and Prates both deserving to fight Makhachev, the UFC has a difficult choice for whom should get the next crack at welterweight gold.

Morales is 7-0 in the UFC, while Prates is 7-1, so Morales has the benefit of being undefeated inside the Octagon. Morales has also been in the UFC longer, since 2021 compared to 2023 for Prates, so he has the benefit of UFC longevity as well.

But at the same time, the UFC loves Prates, and given that he is 33 years of age compared to 27 for Morales, it feels like they will take advantage of his current stardom and give him the next title shot.