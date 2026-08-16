Ian Machado Garry Reacts to UFC 330 Loss

Ian Machado Garry reacted following his unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 330.

The Irishman fought a competitive bout, but at the end of 25 minutes, he lost on the judges’ scorecards as he failed in his bid to capture the UFC welterweight title from Makhachev, who broke the all-time UFC win streak record with 17 straight wins.

Ian Machado Garry Reacts to Defeat

Following UFC 330, Machado Garry took to his social media and released a short video statement where he reflected on the loss to Makhachev.

“Yo, what’s up, everyone? Tonight wasn’t my night. I feel great. I did great. Islam was just better than me tonight, and that’s okay. I want everyone who loves me, supports me, and wants to see me do better, I want you to know that I’m going to be back. I’m not disheartened by this. I’m bulletproof in my mind. I’ll be back. I’m 28 years of age. I just fought arguably the greatest fighter that we’ve ever seen in this sport, and I pushed him to the (expletive) wire,” Machado Garry said.

“And I’m so proud of myself, and I’m so proud of my team and everything that we’ve done. I’m so proud of what I’ve done in this world and who I’ve become. No one is stopping me. Islam, your team, congratulations. You guys did amazing. I have nothing but love and respect for everything you guys have done in this sport; I’ve said that. I’ll be back. There’s plenty of matchups in this sport, plenty of fun matchups that I’m excited about. We’ll be back, and we’ll be better than ever. I love you all. Let’s go, baby.”

Dana White Critical of Ian Machado Garry vs. Islam Makhachev

While Machado Garry did push Makhachev to the five-round limit, UFC president Dana White was critical of his performance after the fight because he felt like the challenger was giving the champion far too much respect during the matchup.

“Ian is a talented guy, but if he had even an ounce of killer instinct in that third round. He was beating him to the body; Islam’s whole right side, his face, was beat up. You don’t come out, hug, and shake hands. That (expletive) drives me (expletive) crazy when there’s so much at stake. And there’s also a lot of mental gamesmanship in this game. You come out in that fifth round with a flying knee or something crazy, and you try to finish that fight. I think this is one of those fights where Ian says, ‘(Expletive) I wish I could do that over again,’” White said.

We’ll see what’s next for Machado Garry after losing to Makhachev, as this loss is a bit of a setback for him in a division that has no shortage of contenders vying for the belt that Makhachev currently owns.

Look for Machado Garry to take some time off following this loss and either get back into the Octagon near the end of the year or, more likely, in early 2027.