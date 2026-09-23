Carlos Prates Confirms Islam Makhachev Fight

Carlos Prates has confirmed that he will fight UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev in his next fight, with just the date to be decided.

Prates is coming off back-to-back knockout wins over former UFC welterweight champions Jack Della Maddalena and Leon Edwards to announce himself as the No. 1 contender at 170 lbs.

With Makhachev coming off his first welterweight title defense over Ian Machado Garry, it’s time that the UFC gets his next fight booked, and Prates will be the man standing across from him.

Carlos Prates Says UFC Told Him He’s Fighting Islam Makhachev

Speaking to streamer N3on, Prates said his fight against Makhachev is locked in, with a potential date being in January, though Prates says that he would prefer fighting at UFC 335 in December in Las Vegas.

“Yea (it’s locked in). I don’t know when, but I will. I wish it’s in Vegas in December, but I don’t think so. Maybe January, something like that,” Prates said.

Carlos Prates Has a Puncher’s Chance

Though Makhachev has the wrestling skills to defeat any welterweight on the planet, this fight against Prates is especially intriguing because the Brazilian has legitimate KO power and will have a puncher’s chance to knock his opponent out in devastating fashion if he can connect on his chin.

The betting odds have Makhachev as the betting favorite to win this fight, which is not surprising at all given that he has won 17 fights in a row, which is a UFC record for the longest win streak in promotional history.

But Prates brings something to the table that most of Makhachev’s past opponents haven’t had, which is legitimate one-punch KO power, as it only takes one shot from Prates to put anyone to sleep.

This is why fans are so excited about watching this fight, because they know that if Prates can touch Makhachev’s chin, the fight can be all over in seconds.

Hopefully, these two can stay healthy and get locked into the cage in the next few months so we can see who the best UFC welterweight fighter in the world is right now.