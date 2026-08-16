Record-Breaking Win for Islam Makhachev Against Ian Machado Garry

Islam Makhachev has defended his UFC welterweight title at UFC 330 in Philadelphia. The Russian fighter had a tough task against challenger Ian Machado Garry but won after five rounds by unanimous decision.

Makhachev also took the record for most consecutive wins inside the Octagon with 17. He shared the record before the fight with Anderson Silva.

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Number Seventeen In A Row

Both men started off trying to find their range in the first round. Within the minute, Makhachev shot for a takedown. Garry was able to crawl to the cage with Makhachev on his back. Makhachev tried to get in a better position, but Garry was able to keep the Russian in the same position. Besides some knees to the side of the body from Garry, Makhachev wasn’t able to improve the position.

In the second round, Garry tried to attack Makhachev with high kicks and punches. Makhachev defended but didn’t do much back. He barely missed with an uppercut. Makhachev took the clinch, but Garry pressed the Russian against the cage. Makhachev punched and high-kicked Garry, who went down for a second. Garry was wobbly, and Makhachev took him down with a beautiful throw and sat in side control. Garry was able to get him back into half guard. Makhachev stepped over and looked for the D’Arce choke. Garry recognized it and was able to prevent it from happening, but the round was over.

Very Competitive In Striking

In between the rounds, Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez told Makhachev he should only strike to make sure to get Garry to the ground. Both guys were hesitant to engage early on in the third round. Makhachev went for the takedown halfway through the round and got it. Garry was able to stand up quickly, which seemed like a moral victory for the Irishman. Garry kept kicking the Russian fighter in the body. Makhachev seemed to slow down a little bit. Garry almost came through with a high kick, but Makhachev was out of the way just in time. The best round so far for the challenger.

In the championship rounds, Garry kept tagging the body of Makhachev with kicks. Makhachev went again for the takedown, but Garry did very well in defending it. Makhachev was still able to get it, but the Irishman stood up with Makhachev hanging on his back. Against the cage, Makhachev tried to hold down Garry and land knees to the legs of the challenger. Garry elbowed Makhachev to the body, trying to get loose, but Makhachev threw him in the air. Garry landed short punches but got dropped on the ground again. Makhachev wasn’t landing anything but controlled Garry against the fence till the end of the round.

Going into the fifth and final round, it could be even or 3-1 for Makhachev. Garry looked to be the fresher fighter but had difficulty really landing something of significance. Also, Makhachev barely landed anything and was clearly looking for a takedown. He got Garry down after two minutes, but again the Irishman was able to get up and lean into the cage. Makhachev took Garry down and took his back. Garry tried to defend the choke and was fighting the hands. Makhachev got the body triangle with just over 90 seconds to go. He wasn’t able to finish the fight but clearly took the round. Makhachev won via unanimous decision after a hard-fought battle.

Very Quick

In one of the closest fights on paper, Jalin Turner has shown his knockout power again. The American fighter was very aggressive early on and put the pressure on Kauê Fernandes. The Brazilian fighter made a mistake going for a spinning backfist.

Fernandes was out of balance, and Turner took advantage by punching the Brazilian with some hard shots. From a full mount, he landed the finishing blows. An amazing win by Turner and a very quick one as well.

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The Scottish Twister

In an absolute banger of a fight, Charles Johnson pulled off a late submission win over promotional newcomer Eduardo Chapolin. Chapolin took the fight on four days’ notice after José Ochoa pulled out, citing an injury. Johnson had a difficult start in the fight. But the momentum changed after an eyepoke and an illegal kick by Chapolin.

The Brazilian fighter got a point deduction. While Johnson was able to continue his pace, Chapolin was gassing more and more during the fight. In the third round, Johnson locked up a Scottish twister and made Chapolin tap out. An amazing and rare finish in a very high-paced and fun fight.

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Full Results UFC 330

Main Card

Islam Makhachev def. Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47).

Mackenzie Dern def. Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47).

Jalin Turner def. Kauê Fernandes via KO (punches) – R1, 0:39.

Dustin Stoltzfus def. Mansur Abdul-Malik via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 4:25.

Esteban Ribovics def. Edson Barboza via TKO (punches) – R2, 1:32.

Preliminary Card

Chidi Njokuani def. Joel Alvarez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Charles Johnson def. Eduardo Chapolin via submission (Scottish twister) – R3, 1:36.

Donte Johnson def. Eric McConico via KO (punch) – R1, 1:38.

Tresean Gore def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Early Preliminary Card