Carlos Ulberg Suggests Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jiri Prochazka

UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg suggested that Magomed Ankalaev fight Jiri Prochazka for his next fight.

Ankalaev defeated Bogdan Guskov via fifth-round TKO in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi to reaffirm his spot as one of the top light heavyweights in the world.

While Ankalaev has already suggested that he fight Paulo Costa next, Ulberg suggested that he fight Prochazka in a battle between two former UFC light heavyweight champions.

Carlos Ulberg Interested in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jiri Prochazka

Taking to his social media following UFC Abu Dhabi, Ulberg shared his matchmaking for the UFC light heavyweight division, suggesting that Ankalaev fight Prochazka and Costa fight Khalil Rountree Jr.

“After last night’s fights, here’s My thoughts. Ankalaev vs. Jiří. Give them both a full camp. It’s a fight the division deserves, and stylistically it’s one the fans would love to see. Costa vs. Rountree. That’s the wildcard. High risk, high reward. Someone’s leaving with serious momentum. By the time the dust settles… I’ll be ready. Whoever earns it. See you in 2027. God is great,” Ulberg wrote on his Instagram stories.

A fight between Ankalaev and Prochazka makes a lot of sense as it would be a fun fight between two former champions, and the winner of the bout could get a title shot.

Carlos Ulberg Shares Health Update

Ulberg was injured in his UFC 327 main event fight against Prochazka when he tore his ACL. Despite the injury, he knocked Prochazka out to win the title.

Ulberg will be out until 2027 as he recovers from the injury, and he also shared a health update with his fans.

“Good morning, beautiful UAE. Alhamdulillah. The sun continues to shine on this land of opportunity. I’ve been asked the same two questions repeatedly…1. How is the leg? Strong enough to remind a few people who the champion is.2. Who do you want to defend the title against? That’s not my decision. That’s the UFC’s job. My responsibility is simple: Get healthy. Get fit. Stay ready,” Ulberg wrote on his Instagram stories.