Casey O’Neill Reacts to UFC 331 Win over Eduarda Morua

UFC women’s flyweight contender Casey O’Neill shared her reaction to picking up an incredible submission win over Eduarda Moura at UFC 331.

After Moura nearly scored an anaconda choke submission on O’Neill, she was able to turn things around by reversing her opponent and securing a spectacular helicopter armbar, the likes of which we have not seen in the UFC before.

It was an absolutely incredible win for O’Neill, and one that earned her a $100,000 bonus for Performance of the Night following the event.

Casey O’Neill Reacts to UFC 331 Win

Taking to her social media following UFC 331, O’Neill shared her reaction to her big win over Moura.

“Call the ambulance, but not for me,” O’Neill wrote on her Instagram.

Massive Win for Casey O’Neill

With the win over Moura, O’Neill improved her UFC record to 7-2, which is a fantastic record and one that should absolutely earn her a big step up in competition for her next fight.

O’Neill has now won three straight fights, and she is coming off back-to-back finishes over Moura and Gabriella Fernandes in her last fight. We all know that the UFC matchmakers absolutely love when fighters finish their opponents, so it’s reasonable to suggest that the promotion will give her a big step up in competition for her next fight.

Following the big win at UFC 331, O’Neill called out Maycee Barber, and that would be a great fight between two of the best women’s flyweights in the UFC. With Barber coming off a knockout loss to Alexa Grasso earlier this year, she doesn’t really have the option to turn down this fight if the UFC offers it to her, so let’s see what the promotion has in mind and if they want to give her a title shot against her preferred opponent.

Either way, O’Neill is now $100,000 richer following an absolutely sensational submission win at UFC 331, and this is the kind of victory that is going to earn her serious street cred, as we simply do not see these types of slick submissions that she managed to pull off against Moura on the prelims at UFC 331.