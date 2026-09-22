Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva Reflect on Their Legendary UFC Rivalry — WATCH

Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva reflected on their legendary UFC rivalry, which saw Sonnen rise to fame. The rivalry is expected to be one of the focal points in tonight’s Dark Side of the Cage episode. Sonnen detailed how his trash talk resonated, while Silva credited his former rival for bringing more attention to the UFC.

Dark Side of the Cage, now in its second season on VICE TV, is a docuseries looking back at some of the sport’s biggest stars. It also focuses on some of MMA’s biggest scandals.

Tonight’s episode focuses on Sonnen, detailing his rise to fame during his rivalry with Silva. At the time, ‘The American Gangster’ showcased his ability to build up a fight, blending trash talk and storytelling.

Chael Sonnen Reveals When He Noticed That a Shift With UFC’s Audience

Chael Sonnen revealed that he noticed a shift with the UFC audience after opening up more and showing more charisma. ‘The American Gangster’ would create a whole narrative and share that with the audience, piquing their interest and selling the fight. That was effective, particularly against Anderson Silva.

“The first time I told somebody, ‘I was the best in the world, not him,’ I remember pausing after I said it so they could interrupt me or they could push back. And they didn’t. All of a sudden I get another media opportunity. I run the same shtick and I get another media [opportunity] and they just start rolling,” Sonnen said in a clip of tonight’s Dark Side of the Cage episode.

Some of Sonnen’s most memorable jabs at Silva involved discrediting his black belt under the Nogueira brothers. He continued to target ‘The Spider’ during his interviews, which added more animosity.

“Chael talked a lot of [expletive]. In my mind, I just think, ‘Wow, this man is a terrible person,'” Silva said in a clip of tonight’s episode.

Silva Praises Sonnen for His Ability to Build Up a Fight

Now, years later, Silva has a much different outlook on his rivalry with Sonnen. He praised his former rival for his ability to build up a fight.

Silva revealed that he is on much better terms with Sonnen nowadays, and considers ‘The American Gangster’ a friend.

“The relationship between me and Chael is so interesting because I respect Chael a lot. Right now, he’s my friend. Chael changed the game, Chael created the whole story to create the curiosity to watch the fight. [Sonnen brought] that attention for the UFC,” Silva said in a clip for tonight’s Dark Side of the Cage episode.

Although Sonnen’s antics were being compared to a pro wrestling character, they were effective. His fight with Silva at UFC 117 had a lot of buzz surrounding it and delivered.

Silva vs. Sonnen is still widely considered one of the greatest title fights in UFC history. In 2024, the legendary middleweight title clash was inducted into the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.