UFC Funnyman Darren Till’s Headspace Is Questioned After Recent Comment

UFC middleweight Darren Till‘s recent comments have caused Chael Sonnen to question the star’s headspace.

Till has had a rough time in the Octagon as of late. He’s 1-4 in his last five fights, which includes three defeats by stoppage. In his most recent outing, “The Gorilla” was captured in a rear-naked choke by Derek Bruson, forcing him to tap out in September 2021.

Speaking with Submission Radio last week, Till admitted that he’s far away from a bout with reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

“Yeah, I feel like Adesanya’s a long way off,” Till said via Bloody Elbow. “I feel like I just got to get a few wins under my belt and prove how good I am to the people again. Obviously, as soon as I get that title fight and win, I know I can beat Adesanya. The sky’s the limit then. The possibilities are endless.

“And I’ve just got to work hard and stay humble and do the right things and have a good supportive group around me, which I’ve got now, you know, especially with my newfound venture in Block Asset and these guys. These guys are going to great lengths to look after me in a special way, and it’s humbling for me. I’m a humble man, and it’s humbling when people really want to take care of your well being.”

Sonnen Said Till’s in a ‘Good Place,’ but Doesn’t Know Where His ‘Mind Is at Right Now’

In a recent YouTube video, Sonnen shared his concern regarding Till’s comments to Submission Radio. Till is a big name in the MMA community, and he’s a notable figure on social media with his ties to Khamzat Chimaev and Michael Bisping, Sonnen pointed out.

But even though it appears that The Gorilla is in a “good place,” Sonnen questioned where his “mind is at” currently.

“I don’t know where Darren Till’s mind is at right now,” Sonnen said via BJPenn.com. “I know that he’s doing all of the right things. I know from a marketing standpoint this friendship he’s got with (Khamzat) Chimaev, this is the most unlikely duo that you can’t quit watching. It’s very interesting. Then you’ve got (Michael) Bisping telling stories, and these guys are shopping together and documenting the whole thing.

“Like it’s really fun. Till is in a really good place. Till’s training has got to be great. We know the stuff that they are doing out in Sweden. We know the sacrifices that Till is going through. I am trusting that you guys follow this stuff online and when they put out these different things on YouTube. I do.”

Sonnen Thinks Till’s Comments Have ‘Shown a Weakness’ in the Englishman, Which Is ‘Normal’

“The American Gangster” isn’t sure where The Gorilla is at mentally, but from what he’s gathered, the Englishman has “shown a weakness,” which Sonnen called “normal.”

Sonnen said: