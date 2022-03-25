UFC Legend Gives Grim Update on Colby Covington Following Attack

Colby Covington has been quiet since being on the receiving end of an alleged attack from Jorge Masvidal and UFC legend Chael Sonnen says the welterweight contender is not doing well.

Sonnen published a video to social media on Friday responding to the questions he’s received about Covington, who allegedly chipped a tooth and had his watch damaged after being attacked by Masvidal at a Miami restaurant.

“Not good. You guys keep asking me how Colby is doing,” Sonnen said. “I’m going to be very light on details. This is not my story to tell. You want an answer, there’s your answer.”

Covington and Sonnen have a relationship, with “Chaos” referring to him as “Uncle Chael” on occasion.

Masvidal was taken into police custody late Wednesday for aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief.

Masvidal allegedly punched a man twice in the face outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach. Per an incident report obtained by ESPN, one punch was to the mouth and the other to the left eye. Masvidal has pleaded not guilty.

Covington’s name has been taken out of the reports but Masvidal made it clear via social media and other channels that the man he went after was his former friend turned rival.

“You talk that s–t, you got to back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man,” Masvidal said in a now-deleted video on Twitter.

During the attack, Masvidal allegedly said, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids.” The two former teammates engaged in a harsh war of words leading up to their main event fight at UFC 272, which Covington dominated, winning by unanimous decision.

Covington Has Been Called Out by UFC Peers

Covington is one of the UFC’s most notorious trash talkers and he hasn’t made many friends in the promotion. He’s been called out following the alleged incident with Masvidal, including from the usually stoic Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean that you can insult his children. No one has the right to insult someone’s family,” Nurmagomedov wrote in a post published to his social media channels. “Once you have gone down this path, then be ready to back up your words. You were attacked by a professional fighter, the same as you are, your own side, and you go press charges against him to the police?”

UFC commentator Din Thomas has been confused by the amount of sympathy some have shown Covington.

“Reading Twitter this week, you would have thought @GamebredFighter ran up on Stephen Thompson.”

There’s no doubt that Covington goes over the line with his trash talk, which spurred the attack from Masvidal. However, “Gamebred” had a chance to settle the score in the octagon during their 25-minute scrap, which UFC legend Daniel Cormier pointed out.

“You got 25 minutes,” Cormier said on DC & RC. “That is the only place in which I’m going to condemn Jorge Masvidal. You had 25 minutes less than two weeks ago to do everything you wanted. It does not seem as though this was a – it’s so hard here not to assume, but it does not seem as though this was a come face-to-face and we get into a fight. It seems like something different, and that’s where it becomes a little bit off.”

The usually very active Covington has yet to speak on the incident with Masvidal.