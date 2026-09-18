Chael Sonnen Pinpoints Why Scott Coker’s Ki MMA Launch Was an Immediate Success

Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on Scott Coker’s Ki MMA launch, calling it an immediate success. Sonnen pinpointed Coker’s emphasis on bringing the sport back to the roots instead of being a copycat of the UFC.

Coker formally unveiled his vision for Ki MMA during a launch event in New York. The promotion is expected to host its first event in early 2027, and aims to create new stars. Ki MMA will provide a platform for featherweight prospects through its Grand Prix tournament.

Additionally, Coker’s new promotion will have a much different look. Unlike Strikeforce and Bellator, Ki MMA fights will be contested in a ring instead of a cage. That immediately gives the organization its own identity.

Sonnen was amazed by Coker’s event and how he outlined his plans for the promotion.

Chael Sonnen Reveals Why Scott Coker’s Ki MMA Launch Was Successful

Chael Sonnen revealed that Scott Coker’s decision to use a ring for Ki MMA immediately set his promotion apart from the UFC.

“In my time with Bellator, Scott Coker and Rich Chou have had conversations with me and said, ‘It is so difficult to not look like UFC light.’ Whatever you’re gonna do, it’s so difficult and you’ve got to be somebody else,” Sonnen told The Ariel Helwani Show.

“When Coker went with everything he went with, including a ring, which is very risky in North America – even Vince McMahon will make you pay more when he brings down the cage. There is something special about that. But for Coker to have spent so much time in [the MMA] business and make this decision, he so clearly wants people to understand, ‘I am not the UFC, I am something different.”

Sonnen also praised Coker for emphasizing that Ki MMA aims to build new stars.

“I just thought that Coker, if he succeeded at anything, he succeeded at making it clear, ‘I am not the UFC, I am not Bellator. I’m not going to fill this with UFC rejects, I’m going to find the next star.”

Sonnen Reveals What Coker is Like as a Promoter

Sonnen also revealed what it was like working for Coker during his time with Bellator. The former UFC middleweight contender spoke highly of Coker and his genuine kindness.

“You’re most definitely going to call Scott Coker [if you are a free agent]. But Scott has other superpowers by the way. People that work with him, you’ll never meet a guy that doesn’t like Scott Coker,” Sonnen told The Ariel Helwani Show.

He continued:

“You’ll never meet a guy that says Coker did not do what he said he would do. Or even your simple accommodations – and I know the audience is going to think it’s snobby – But he’s going to fly you around the right way, and when you check into the hotel, it’s going to be a beautiful stay, and it’s just one of these things where it’s a very pleasant place to work.”